 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Attendees grabbed lunch before settling in with their fellow new members.

St. Mary Catholic Church Women's Guild welcomes new members

Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022 |

Attendees grabbed lunch before settling in with their fellow new members.

Gayle Sobieck and Mary Golia have been involved with the guild for a while and help host events.

Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022 |

Gayle Sobieck and Mary Golia have been involved with the guild for a while and help host events.

A colorful sign welcomed new members to the luncheon.

Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022 |

A colorful sign welcomed new members to the luncheon.

Attendees grabbed lunch from a buffet style counter.

Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022 |

Attendees grabbed lunch from a buffet style counter.

Fran Dragotta, Cindy Noble and Carol Cain caught up before lunch.

Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022 |

Fran Dragotta, Cindy Noble and Carol Cain caught up before lunch.

Paula Sharp snapped a photo of the new members.

Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022 |

Paula Sharp snapped a photo of the new members.

Alice Garger introduced herself during the lunch.

Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022 |

Alice Garger introduced herself during the lunch.

Florence van Howe and Eleanor Karnell both spoke about what the guild has meant to them already.

Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022 |

Florence van Howe and Eleanor Karnell both spoke about what the guild has meant to them already.

Rev. Robert Dziedziak, Mickey Abbey and president Cindy Noble chatted after lunch.

Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022 |

Rev. Robert Dziedziak, Mickey Abbey and president Cindy Noble chatted after lunch.

Attendees got homemade carrot cake for dessert.

Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022 |

Attendees got homemade carrot cake for dessert.

Casey Sheehe and Kathy Metz have been members of the guild for a while.

Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022 |

Casey Sheehe and Kathy Metz have been members of the guild for a while.

Share
Leadership held a luncheon with 17 new members in attendance to meet and greet with longterm members.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Although many of the "new" faces of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church's Women's Guild have been around for a while at this point, introductions were still in order. On March 31, 17 new members were welcomed into the guild with a luncheon with long-term members, leadership and Rev. Robert Dziedziak. 

Current guild President Cindy Noble gave a brief history of the guild, which leads the women's social calendar at the church and puts on large events including the Royal Rummage, Christmas Bazaar and annual fashion show. Many members had been involved with one event or another in the past before formally joining the guild. 

"We're looking forward to fun times, meaningful times and spiritual times," Noble said. 

Attendees got to know each other over a lunch at The Sanctuary on Longboat Key. There were more women in attendance at the 2022 luncheon because last year's was canceled during the pandemic, so welcomes had built up over time. After lunch, each woman stood to introduce herself to the rest of the members in attendance. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement