St. Mary Catholic Church Women's Guild welcomes new members

Although many of the "new" faces of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church's Women's Guild have been around for a while at this point, introductions were still in order. On March 31, 17 new members were welcomed into the guild with a luncheon with long-term members, leadership and Rev. Robert Dziedziak.

Current guild President Cindy Noble gave a brief history of the guild, which leads the women's social calendar at the church and puts on large events including the Royal Rummage, Christmas Bazaar and annual fashion show. Many members had been involved with one event or another in the past before formally joining the guild.

"We're looking forward to fun times, meaningful times and spiritual times," Noble said.

Attendees got to know each other over a lunch at The Sanctuary on Longboat Key. There were more women in attendance at the 2022 luncheon because last year's was canceled during the pandemic, so welcomes had built up over time. After lunch, each woman stood to introduce herself to the rest of the members in attendance.