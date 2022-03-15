St. Mary Catholic Church hosts Women's Guild fashion show

Orchids, organza and over-the-top outfits were the theme of the day at Harbourside Ballroom when the women of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church came around. The Women's Guild hosted its fashion show on March 15, and the marvelous models were members of the guild itself.

The ladies gathered for cocktails before lunch and browsed the many raffle baskets and selected items from Foxy Lady on display. Meanwhile, models got their hair and makeup done in the back and their assistants made sure everyone's outfits were in place. After lunch, the show began.

Jodi Frauhiger, a general manager at Foxy Lady served as emcee and gave details from the outfits as the models strode down the stage. Often, models were also longtime Foxy Lady customers, so Frauhiger gave context about their style as they showed off their outfits.

After lunch, winners collected their gift baskets and the volunteers left their modeling days behind them as attendees went back out into the day.