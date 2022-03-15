 Skip to main content
Bonnie Patten, Martha Merizon and Susan Clarke started mingling when they arrived.

St. Mary Catholic Church hosts Women's Guild fashion show

Kathy Brooks, Mary Willard and Gayle Sobieck caught up before Sobieck went to model.

Jackie Michaelides and Florence van Howe looked at raffle baskets before lunch.

The theme of the day was "Orchids and Organza."

Peffy Keefe, Dorothy Williams and Genie Sundquist

Todd Callahan and Kathy Callahan spent time together before going off to their escort and chair duties.

Chairs Elise Fortin, Kathy Callahan and Jenni Kopelman before the event.

Chairs Cynthia Noble and JoAnn Sifuentes sold raffle tickets.

Ronda Montminy, Fran Dragotta and Toni Ann Vitelli browse the raffle baskets.

More than 150 women showed up for the event.

Dottie Mueller and Rita Lynch sold tickets before the event.

The women's outfits waited for them before the show.

Patt Dupps walks the runway.

Linda Olsen shows off a colorful outfit.

Gayle Sobieck strides down the runway.

Mary Jane Tolpa wears a black and white outfit for her first pass.

Sandy Montrone walks in a nautical shirt.

Members of the guild wore fashions from Foxy Lady to walk the runway at Harbourside Ballroom.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Orchids, organza and over-the-top outfits were the theme of the day at Harbourside Ballroom when the women of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church came around. The Women's Guild hosted its fashion show on March 15, and the marvelous models were members of the guild itself. 

The ladies gathered for cocktails before lunch and browsed the many raffle baskets and selected items from Foxy Lady on display. Meanwhile, models got their hair and makeup done in the back and their assistants made sure everyone's outfits were in place. After lunch, the show began. 

Jodi Frauhiger, a general manager at Foxy Lady served as emcee and gave details from the outfits as the models strode down the stage. Often, models were also longtime Foxy Lady customers, so Frauhiger gave context about their style as they showed off their outfits. 

After lunch, winners collected their gift baskets and the volunteers left their modeling days behind them as attendees went back out into the day.

