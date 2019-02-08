 Skip to main content
Trevor and Alivia Sting

St. Martha's loves to dance

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Savannah O'Brien and Mike O'Brien

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Food, such as hamburgers, were served buffet style at the event.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Lilly Falestiny and Andrew Falestiny

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Gabriella Mendes and Ava Prima dance together.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Ana Benson and Gabriella Hollingsworth lead the way onto the dance floor.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Barry Shuck and Olivia Shuck take a picture in the photo booth.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Ava Pitre, Gabby Fisher and Alexa Hornung take a selfie.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Raffle items were available for fathers and daughters to bet on.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Dan Van Ingen and Majestic Van Ingen

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Angela Santiago dances to the music.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Kennedy Atwood, Collier Moser, Morgan Reyes and Zinnia Lawrence

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Hunter Spitler and Tallulah Layton

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

The girls joined hands to dance all over the floor.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Carnations were given out to fathers and daughters as they walked through the doors.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

The father-daughter dance had a Valentine's Day theme.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's important for girls to remember the most important man in their life –– their father.

The St. Martha Catholic School father-daughter dance on Feb. 8 had a Valentine's Day theme to it. Many girls wore red or pink dresses and were given red carnation corsages to wear upon their entrance to the dance, which was held at The Devyn. There was a photo booth, buffet and dance floor for the girls and their dads to dance the night away on. 

