St. Martha's loves to dance

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's important for girls to remember the most important man in their life –– their father.

The St. Martha Catholic School father-daughter dance on Feb. 8 had a Valentine's Day theme to it. Many girls wore red or pink dresses and were given red carnation corsages to wear upon their entrance to the dance, which was held at The Devyn. There was a photo booth, buffet and dance floor for the girls and their dads to dance the night away on.