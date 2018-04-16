 Skip to main content
Kirk Litman, Barry Shuck and Christina Viareque

St. Martha’s Catholic School throws a raging fun time during Cajun Crawfish Festival

Kirk Litman, Barry Shuck and Christina Viareque

Izzy McCloskey attempts a winning hit.

Izzy McCloskey attempts a winning hit.

Heath, Josselyn and Joanna Queen

Heath, Josselyn and Joanna Queen

Dante Benevento tries to duck and cover in an inflatable obstacle course.

Dante Benevento tries to duck and cover in an inflatable obstacle course.

Dante Benevento and Taylor Morris test their skills in an inflatable obstacle course.

Dante Benevento and Taylor Morris test their skills in an inflatable obstacle course.

Mary Kavanshanski and Chris Koch dance to the Crawfish Crew.

Mary Kavanshanski and Chris Koch dance to the Crawfish Crew.

The Crawfish Crew's Grant Elliason, Brooklyn Haeussler, Michael Navarro and Isabelle Owen

The Crawfish Crew's Grant Elliason, Brooklyn Haeussler, Michael Navarro and Isabelle Owen

Leah Garner and Madelyn Jessup with Kathleen and Pressligh Green

Leah Garner and Madelyn Jessup with Kathleen and Pressligh Green

Sue Briceno digs up some worms.

Sue Briceno digs up some worms.

Jeff Workman picks up a crawfish.

Jeff Workman picks up a crawfish.

Jeff Workman picks up a crawfish.

Jeff Workman picks up a crawfish.

Live crawfish get ready to get boiled.

Live crawfish get ready to get boiled.

The Gumbo Boogie Band entertained guests with live music.

The Gumbo Boogie Band entertained guests with live music.

Natalia, Jackeline and Sofia Basil

Natalia, Jackeline and Sofia Basil

Jacob and Lucas Mai try to win cupcakes during the cake walk.

Jacob and Lucas Mai try to win cupcakes during the cake walk.

Rydan Mai hops around the cake walk.

Rydan Mai hops around the cake walk.

The Crawfish Crew practice before their performance.

The Crawfish Crew practice before their performance.

Hundreds enjoyed a seafood feast on April 14 at St. Martha Catholic School's annual Cajun Crawfish Festival.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Hundreds of students and their families enjoyed a crustacean-filled day at St. Martha Catholic School’s Seventh Annual Cajun Crawfish and Seafood Festival on April 14.

Food vendors cooked up Cajun seafood recipes while live music from the Gumbo Boogie Band and the Crawfish Crew entertained guests.

The event, which raises money for students of St. Martha, also featured raffle drawings, as well as games and inflatable obstacle courses for children.  

