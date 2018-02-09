St. Martha dads and daughters dance it out

The girls of St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Academy hit the red carpet in style on Feb. 9.

The school’s annual Father Daughter Dance brought almost 400 dads and daughters to The Chelsea Center Friday night for an evening in Hollywood.

As guests arrived at the venue, they walked the red carpet, had their photo taken, then entered a room adorned with movie posters from films such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Wonder Woman.”

Father-daughter duos hit the dance floor to tunes such as “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, took silly photos in the photo booth, got their faces painted and enjoyed a buffet dinner.

Students also got to cast their vote for next year’s dance theme with options including “Under the Sea” and “Circus.”