Chris and Lola Hansen

St. Martha dads and daughters dance it out

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

Jerry and Sofia Basile

Hollywood-themed decor adorned The Chelsea Center.

Emily and Sea Halley tear it up on the dance floor.

George Dearing and Samantha Gearon

Chris and Riley Edbrooke

The dance theme was Hollywood red carpet. Movie posters, award statues and popcorn buckets decorated the room.

Tony and Sienna Peverini

About 375 students and parents attended the dance on Feb. 9.

Thomas and Patrycja Piskorski and Isabella and Paul Bazell

Avary Hollingsworth and Colleen Putnam

Rachel Morris and Evelyn Chan

Rachel Morris hits the dance floor.

Thalia and Ari Ponjuan and Onalee and Sam Cione

About 375 St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Academy fathers and daughters walked the red carpet at the annual Father Daughter Dance on Feb. 9.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The girls of St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Academy hit the red carpet in style on Feb. 9.

The school’s annual Father Daughter Dance brought almost 400 dads and daughters to The Chelsea Center Friday night for an evening in Hollywood.

As guests arrived at the venue, they walked the red carpet, had their photo taken, then entered a room adorned with movie posters from films such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Wonder Woman.”

Father-daughter duos hit the dance floor to tunes such as “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, took silly photos in the photo booth, got their faces painted and enjoyed a buffet dinner.

Students also got to cast their vote for next year’s dance theme with options including “Under the Sea” and “Circus.”

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

