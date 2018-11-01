 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Montana Taplinger, Bart Lowther and Ashley Dooley

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital paints with emotion

Co-Chairs Montana Taplinger, Bart Lowther and Ashley Dooley

Tammy and Richard Karp

Tammy and Richard Karp

Erin Brosious and Barbara Fleener

Erin Brosious and Barbara Fleener

Each table had a different letter on it from a child at St. Jude's.

Each table had a different letter on it from a child at St. Jude's.

Michelle and Keith Senglaub

Michelle and Keith Senglaub

Brian Mariash and Alisa Pettingell

Brian Mariash and Alisa Pettingell

The theme of the night was The Art of Helping Kids.

The theme of the night was The Art of Helping Kids.

530 Burns donated the paint sets for each guest.

530 Burns donated the paint sets for each guest.

Ashley Dooley, Sarah Horvath and Jennifer Rust

Ashley Dooley, Sarah Horvath and Jennifer Rust

Carolyn Piano, Bethany Sullivan and Ingrid McGraw

Carolyn Piano, Bethany Sullivan and Ingrid McGraw

Pacific Rim served sushi before the courses.

Pacific Rim served sushi before the courses.

This is the fourth annual Foodlosophy in Sarasota.

This is the fourth annual Foodlosophy in Sarasota.

Jennie Baumberger and Amir Guirguis

Jennie Baumberger and Amir Guirguis

Staci Baer, Daria Spina, Chadwick Fairchild, Donna and David Koffman and Tammy and Richard Karp

Staci Baer, Daria Spina, Chadwick Fairchild, Donna and David Koffman and Tammy and Richard Karp

Silent auction items included this basket of beer and a brewery tour.

Silent auction items included this basket of beer and a brewery tour.

Kelly and Michael Van Vliet

Kelly and Michael Van Vliet

Julie McMullen, Gail Coleman and Dana Cook

Julie McMullen, Gail Coleman and Dana Cook

Molly Burns and JoAnne Hampton

Molly Burns and JoAnne Hampton

Daria Spina and Chadwick Fairchild

Daria Spina and Chadwick Fairchild

Daria Spina, Rochelle Nigri, Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Staci Baer

Daria Spina, Rochelle Nigri, Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Staci Baer

Mark Stanford rocks a colorful tie.

Mark Stanford rocks a colorful tie.

Natalie, Craig, Valerie and Celeste Welch

Natalie, Craig, Valerie and Celeste Welch

The first course was created by Chef Chair Christian Hershman.

The first course was created by Chef Chair Christian Hershman.

Co-Chairs Ashley Dooley, Montana Taplinger and Bart Lowther talk about St. Jude's mission.

Co-Chairs Ashley Dooley, Montana Taplinger and Bart Lowther talk about St. Jude's mission.

Chef Chair Christian Hershman talks about the dishes they created for the event.

Chef Chair Christian Hershman talks about the dishes they created for the event.

The chefs worked together to get the dishes out to guests.

The chefs worked together to get the dishes out to guests.

Linda Le Doan helps prepare the second course.

Linda Le Doan helps prepare the second course.

Chef Mark Majorie from Veronica Fish + Oyster created the octopus and green grape salad.

Chef Mark Majorie from Veronica Fish + Oyster created the octopus and green grape salad.

Chef Mark Majorie lays the octopus down on the plates.

Chef Mark Majorie lays the octopus down on the plates.

Chef Chair Christian Hershman makes sure the dish looks ready to go out to the guests.

Chef Chair Christian Hershman makes sure the dish looks ready to go out to the guests.

Soul 'R' Coaster entertained guests and encouraged dancing through the night.

Soul 'R' Coaster entertained guests and encouraged dancing through the night.

Each course was inspired by a piece of artwork made by a St. Jude's child.

Each course was inspired by a piece of artwork made by a St. Jude's child.

Abby Alonzo tells her story of having cancer as a child.

Abby Alonzo tells her story of having cancer as a child.

For those who donated $100, they received a poster.

For those who donated $100, they received a poster.

Farrah Sepehri and Abby Alonzo

Farrah Sepehri and Abby Alonzo

The courses ended with a unicorn donut created by Christine Nordstrom.

The courses ended with a unicorn donut created by Christine Nordstrom.

The fourth annual Foodlosophy was held Nov. 1 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Foodlosophy did it again – there wasn't a dry eye in the room. 

The fourth annual Foodlosophy, which brings area chefs together to create a St. Jude Children's Research Hospital inspired menu, leaves guests with a heartfelt message about the children who go to St. Jude's. 

This year, childhood cancer survivor Abby Alonzo, who is now 20 years old, spoke about her experiences being a patient at St. Jude's in her early years. Alonzo is now a student at University of Southern Florida and holds a 4.0 GPA as she enters her third year of working towards earning a biomedical degree. 

The theme was The Art of Helping Children, which turned the Michael's On East ballroom into a colorful palette. For the chefs, they were asked to create a dish based on a piece of artwork made by a St. Jude's child. The chefs this year were Veth Senenoi, Chef Chair Christian Hershman, Mark Majorie, Darwin Santa Maria, Linda Le Doan and Christine Nordstrom. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

