St. Jude Children's Research Hospital paints with emotion

Foodlosophy did it again – there wasn't a dry eye in the room.

The fourth annual Foodlosophy, which brings area chefs together to create a St. Jude Children's Research Hospital inspired menu, leaves guests with a heartfelt message about the children who go to St. Jude's.

This year, childhood cancer survivor Abby Alonzo, who is now 20 years old, spoke about her experiences being a patient at St. Jude's in her early years. Alonzo is now a student at University of Southern Florida and holds a 4.0 GPA as she enters her third year of working towards earning a biomedical degree.

The theme was The Art of Helping Children, which turned the Michael's On East ballroom into a colorful palette. For the chefs, they were asked to create a dish based on a piece of artwork made by a St. Jude's child. The chefs this year were Veth Senenoi, Chef Chair Christian Hershman, Mark Majorie, Darwin Santa Maria, Linda Le Doan and Christine Nordstrom.