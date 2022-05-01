 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Bernadette Caswell, Mike Moran, Marion Stenz and Steve Ross

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital celebrates 60 years with Foodlosophy

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Bernadette Caswell, Mike Moran, Marion Stenz and Steve Ross

Co-chairwomen Montana Taplinger, Meghan Buchanan and Ashley Markley welcome the crowd.

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Co-chairwomen Montana Taplinger, Meghan Buchanan and Ashley Markley welcome the crowd.

This year's event celebrated 60 years if St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

This year's event celebrated 60 years if St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sofie Wachtmeister, Tammy Karp and Brooks Tracey

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Sofie Wachtmeister, Tammy Karp and Brooks Tracey

Pooja Khatir and Derin Parks

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Pooja Khatir and Derin Parks

Irwin and Montana Taplinger with Erin Hart, Ellen Johnson and Ali and Matt Coan

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Irwin and Montana Taplinger with Erin Hart, Ellen Johnson and Ali and Matt Coan

Macy and Lucy Harris

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Macy and Lucy Harris

Guests picked up light bites during the social hour.

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Guests picked up light bites during the social hour.

Yvette Corral, Hannah Grieco, Shana Vandecasteele and Lauren Fitzgerald

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Yvette Corral, Hannah Grieco, Shana Vandecasteele and Lauren Fitzgerald

Shah Gilani, Caryn and Ian Wilbraham

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Shah Gilani, Caryn and Ian Wilbraham

Sheri Nadelman with SoulRCoaster

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Sheri Nadelman with SoulRCoaster

Guests picked up light bites during the social hour.

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Guests picked up light bites during the social hour.

Ali and Matt Coan

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Ali and Matt Coan

Ingrid McGraw, Ray and Nancy Swart

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Ingrid McGraw, Ray and Nancy Swart

Myhuong Ta, Reihaneh Mauer and Sheri Riley

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Myhuong Ta, Reihaneh Mauer and Sheri Riley

Laura Thomas and Sarah Karp

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Laura Thomas and Sarah Karp

Sheri Nadelman with Kirk and Chris Voelker

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Sheri Nadelman with Kirk and Chris Voelker

Zoey Wheeler and Senenoi

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Zoey Wheeler and Senenoi

Lulu Soeder and Les McCurdy act as hosts for the night.

Sunday, May 1, 2022 |

Lulu Soeder and Les McCurdy act as hosts for the night.

Share
The event went outdoors on April 29.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital paid tribute to 60 years of operation with its Foodlosophy event on April 29.

The annual fundraiser for St. Jude's medical care for children with pediatric cancer returned from a two-year break to take place outdoors in the Rosemary District. Guests met in a tent outside the Overton for the social hour where they picked up food from a number of local restaurants. This year's participating chefs included Chris Covelli, Veth Senenoi, Linda Le Doan, Christine Nordstrom, Rich Knowles and Sterling Caviar.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement