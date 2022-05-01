St. Jude Children's Research Hospital celebrates 60 years with Foodlosophy

The event went outdoors on April 29.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital paid tribute to 60 years of operation with its Foodlosophy event on April 29.
The annual fundraiser for St. Jude's medical care for children with pediatric cancer returned from a two-year break to take place outdoors in the Rosemary District. Guests met in a tent outside the Overton for the social hour where they picked up food from a number of local restaurants. This year's participating chefs included Chris Covelli, Veth Senenoi, Linda Le Doan, Christine Nordstrom, Rich Knowles and Sterling Caviar.
