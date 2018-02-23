 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Ashley Dooley and Montana Taplinger

Guest wine and dine for St Jude Children's Research Hospital

Ali Miller and Jen Rust

Jessica Fuesy and Bart Lowther

Elena Reuter, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed and Tammy Karp

Meghan Buchanan and Sarah Lodge

Jeff and Annie Matulevich

Molly Lindberg, Nikki Sedacca and Jen Rust

A guitar signed by country stars such as Chase Rice and Jerrod Niemann was available for bidding.

The sushi boats were available at the start of cocktail hour through the night.

Co-Chairwomen Ashley Dooley and Montana Taplinger welcome guests.

Les McCurdy, Lulu from 92.1 CTQ and Pacific Rim Chef Seth Senenoi talk about Senenoi's appetizer.

All the chefs line up for their introductions.

The first course was a chicken and andouille sausage gumbo, made by Chef Mark Majorie.

In addition to sushi, Chef Veth Senenoi made chicken katsu.

Each guests was given a box with Tyler's name and picture, filled with confetti in honor of Tyler being cancer-free.

Chef Mark Majorie garnishes his dish.

Nicole Orlino and Sam Samisch

Meghan Buchanan, Sydney Gruters, Montana Taplinger, Sarah Lodge and Ali Miller

A St. Jude plate and cup set was available in the silent auction.

Assunta Swier with Richard and Fondren Watts

Judy Wang, Tim Fannin, Veth and Anolay Senenoi, Rich and Assunta Swier with Brian and Kita Reilly

Michelle Senglaud and Renee Phinney

Chef Chair Christian Hershman lays the salad on his dish, featuring local greens and braised beef rib meat.

Hershman's course was inspired by St. Jude patient Mabry, who loves ribs.

Olive oil and currant pulp vinegar topped off the dish.

Hershman's dish was the second course.

The third course by Chef Gerard Jesse was a "Make it All Better" gator sausage and crawfish pie.

Juan and Kimberly Ayala

Drake Decker and Christina Reynolds

The night featured four courses plus dessert.

Tyler and his mother spoke about Tyler's time at St. Jude.

Tyler shows his beads to the crowd; each bead symbolizes a chemo treatment, bad day, good day and more from his time at the hospital.

Tyler sang the "No More Chemo Song" for the audience.

After Tyler finished singing, a confetti cannon was shot in celebration.

Tyler and his family say they are now traveling together as much as possible.

The third annual Foodlosophy was held Feb. 23 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The third annual Foodlosophy, supporting St. Jude Children's Hospital, was a celebration that left you full – grateful, thankful and with a full belly, says co-chairwoman Montana Taplinger. 

Foodlosophy: A Sarasota Culinary Experience, was held Feb. 23 at Michael's On East. Six of Sarasota's best chefs came together to create a patient-inspired menu, from appetizer to dessert. Each chef was given a patient's favorite food, to which they mixed that up for a more adult-friendly dish. 

"I get to have a little more fun with fruitloops and chocolate," chef Christine Nordstrom said of her dessert dish. Nordstrom is the chef at Sift Bakehouse and Five-O Donut CO.

The evening started with cocktail hour and silent auction bidding. After the first three courses, the live bidding took place. Tyler and his mom graced the stage afterward with their heartfelt presentation. Then the last course and dessert was served before SoulRCoaster hit the stage. With the confetti scattered across the dance floor, guests took to dancing the rest of the night away.

 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

