Guest wine and dine for St Jude Children's Research Hospital

The third annual Foodlosophy, supporting St. Jude Children's Hospital, was a celebration that left you full – grateful, thankful and with a full belly, says co-chairwoman Montana Taplinger.

Foodlosophy: A Sarasota Culinary Experience, was held Feb. 23 at Michael's On East. Six of Sarasota's best chefs came together to create a patient-inspired menu, from appetizer to dessert. Each chef was given a patient's favorite food, to which they mixed that up for a more adult-friendly dish.

"I get to have a little more fun with fruitloops and chocolate," chef Christine Nordstrom said of her dessert dish. Nordstrom is the chef at Sift Bakehouse and Five-O Donut CO.

The evening started with cocktail hour and silent auction bidding. After the first three courses, the live bidding took place. Tyler and his mom graced the stage afterward with their heartfelt presentation. Then the last course and dessert was served before SoulRCoaster hit the stage. With the confetti scattered across the dance floor, guests took to dancing the rest of the night away.