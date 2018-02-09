St. Jude Catholic Church unites at Michael's On East for gala

Adorned in beautiful gowns and sharp suits on Feb. 9, supporters of the St. Jude Catholic Church united in the ballroom of Michael's On East for a night of peace, and a little fun.

Music could be heard both in the courtyard and inside the ballroom as guests mingled in and out. Also both outside and inside were an abundance of silent auction items up for bid, from jewelry to gift baskets to wall art.

A prayer was said before the meal, followed by live entertainment playing through the dinner and into the night.