Father Robert Tatman, Bishop Frank J. Dewane and Father Celestino Gutierrez

St. Jude Catholic Church unites at Michael's On East for gala

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

Co-Chairwoman Ivelisse Rivera, Wendy Barroso, Co-Chairwoman Maricarmen Romero-Vazmina and Kathy Schersten

Hector, Maria, Angie and Hector Munoz

Silent auction items included experiences, such as these tickets for the Sarasota Ballet.

Alex and Olga Silva with Mila and Angel Garcia

Kathy Schersten with Mike and Barbara Cetro

Roberta and Dr. Edward Hamilton with Danielle Glaysher

Adriana Rodriguez played the violin for the cocktail hour in the Michael's On East courtyard.

Dariela Delgado, Angelica Carino, Rosaba Sanchez and Claudia Ocanbo

The entertainment inside the ballroom was by Emaus Guadalupano Danza Azteca.

Reverend Pablo Ruani and his mother Negrita

Kathy Schersten and Rudy Vasmina

Pedro and Natalia Cava

There were an abundance of silent auction items up for bidding.

Multiple wall art was available in the silent auction.

Hector Munoz, master of ceremonies, gives the opening welcome.

Father Celestino Gutierrez says a prayer before dinner.

The United For Peace Gala was held on Feb. 9 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Adorned in beautiful gowns and sharp suits on Feb. 9, supporters of the St. Jude Catholic Church united in the ballroom of Michael's On East for a night of peace, and a little fun. 

Music could be heard both in the courtyard and inside the ballroom as guests mingled in and out. Also both outside and inside were an abundance of silent auction items up for bid, from jewelry to gift baskets to wall art. 

A prayer was said before the meal, followed by live entertainment playing through the dinner and into the night. 

