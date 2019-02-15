 Skip to main content
Maricarmen Romero-Vazmina and Chairwoman Kathy Schersten

Black Tie: St. Jude Catholic Church celebrates with annual gala

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

Revs Robert Tatman, Celestino Gutierrez and Oscar Mendoza

Paul and Kathy Easley, Bob Donetti and Marilyn Maleckas

Diane Olivieri, Josefina Carranza, Peg Forte, Wendy Barroso and Kathy Johnson Gregg

The centerpieces had multiple pieces to them.

Debbie Johnson, Rose Mary Sette, Martin and Philoena Bebereaux

There was a silent auction, a live auction and a Chinese auction.

Hector Najar with Natalia and Sofia Cava

Juliette and Diego Velasco

Chinese auction baskets lined the back wall of Michael's On East.

Helen Rombalski, Jamie Van Dyke and Ranisha Pitts

Felix and Meg Ferlise with Amy and Rob Lyons

Kristi Ortega, Maria Badua and Maria Delacruz

Roberta and Edward Hamilton with Adrienne and Otto Tittle

Maria Medina, Sebastian Mochkovsky, Andre and Mila Garcia and Pilar and Louis Azuri

The tables were decorated with bright blue table cloths.

Jorge Mata and Angel Carino

The Tap Snap Photo booth kept guests busy during cocktail hour.

Nikki Cole and Reina Buzzi

Manuel Chepote and Dorian Demichele

Madison Berry and Diana Morales

One World, One Family Gala was held Feb. 15 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Dressed in beautiful gowns and sharp suits on Feb. 15, supporters of the St. Jude Catholic Church gathered in the ballroom of Michael's On East for a night of celebration.

Guests mingled inside and out in the atrium. There was a Tap Snap photobooth set up outside, and the silent auction items inside. There was also a live auction and Chinese auction during the program.

A prayer was said before the meal, followed by music by DJ Willie Galarza playing through the dinner and into the night. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

