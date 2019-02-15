Black Tie: St. Jude Catholic Church celebrates with annual gala

One World, One Family Gala was held Feb. 15 at Michael's On East.
Dressed in beautiful gowns and sharp suits on Feb. 15, supporters of the St. Jude Catholic Church gathered in the ballroom of Michael's On East for a night of celebration.
Guests mingled inside and out in the atrium. There was a Tap Snap photobooth set up outside, and the silent auction items inside. There was also a live auction and Chinese auction during the program.
A prayer was said before the meal, followed by music by DJ Willie Galarza playing through the dinner and into the night.