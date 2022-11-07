St. Jude Catholic Church hosts 2022 Hispanic Fall Festival

The 2022 Hispanic Fall Festival brought a number of cultures together for a colorful celebration at St. Jude Catholic Church on Nov. 5.

The annual festival — which features local serving up food from Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and more — had a hearty turnout over the weekend where hundreds of locals and visitors stopped by to enjoy the day.

It was a thrilling sight for Deacon Humberto Alvia, who helps put together the event each year.

"Everyone is just enjoying the food," Alvia said. "This brings our community together."

Guests picked up food and enjoyed games before sitting down to enjoy music and performances from various singers and dance groups.