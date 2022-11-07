 Skip to main content
The Venezuela tent cooks up plenty of food for arriving guests.

St. Jude Catholic Church hosts 2022 Hispanic Fall Festival

Maria Paula brings her dog Nika to the festival.

Deacon Humberto Alvia, Ora May Brigidi and Sue DiCocco enjoy the day out.

Bands and performers keep the music going at the festival.

Joseph and Mina Wolfson sit with Tiara Anderson and relax.

Venus Galvan and Jenifer Carmona keep the crowd laughing as a pair of clowns.

The event included the Mexican "Danza de los Viejitos" folk dance.

Carlos Alvarez cooks up food with the Venezuela tent.

Robert Diaz and Ricardo Rodriguez prep some tamales for the Cuba tent.

Noah and Geraldine Marquez pick up a balloon along the way.

The annual culture celebration was held Nov. 5.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The 2022 Hispanic Fall Festival brought a number of cultures together for a colorful celebration at St. Jude Catholic Church on Nov. 5.

The annual festival — which features local serving up food from Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and more — had a hearty turnout over the weekend where hundreds of locals and visitors stopped by to enjoy the day. 

It was a thrilling sight for Deacon Humberto Alvia, who helps put together the event each year. 

"Everyone is just enjoying the food," Alvia said. "This brings our community together."

Guests picked up food and enjoyed games before sitting down to enjoy music and performances from various singers and dance groups. 

