Vincente Medina, Father Celestino and Chairwoman Kathy Schersten

St. Jude Catholic Church celebrates Father Celestino at gala

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 |

Jonathan and Gabrielle Barroso with Alexander Gomez

Michael's on East had a comfortable, red color scheme for the night.

Heloisa and Charles Jennings with Les and Carol Brualdi

Joe and Karen Roensch, Mary Lynn and Raymond Smith, Trisha and Rick Solari and Barbara and Mike Cetro

Pia Alvia, Pilar Mendaiti, Marybel and Dr. Luis Gutierrez and Andrea Capek

Sukarno and Santiago Leal with Wendy Maldonado

The night celebrated Father Celestino's 80th birthday.

Chairwoman Kathy Schersten, Maria Penago, Maria Ramirez, Luis De La Roca and Christina Penagos

Hector Munoz with Anita and Scott Eldridge

The night had lit candles and decor.

Hector and Patricia Knuth

Ann Pienkos, Jackie Kelly and Philomena Pereira

Claudia Moschini and Natalia Cava

Jose and Villy Cabrera and Alfredo and Catherine Giangreco

Taylor Viele and Tara Booker

Janet Figueredo

Hector Munoz spoke to the crowd.

Felipe and Sofia Cava

The annual event took place Feb. 21 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

St. Jude Catholic Church members and supporters filled the Michael's On East ballroom Feb. 21 for an important purpose — to celebrate the 80th birthday of beloved priest Father Celestino Gutiérrez.

The church's annual gala had guests bidding on silent auction items, mingling over drinks, and recognizing Father Celestino's enduring legacy of compassion and goodwill. Following a dinner and raffle drawing, Father Celestino was presented with a gift. The night ended with a live auction and dancing. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

