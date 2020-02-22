St. Jude Catholic Church celebrates Father Celestino at gala

St. Jude Catholic Church members and supporters filled the Michael's On East ballroom Feb. 21 for an important purpose — to celebrate the 80th birthday of beloved priest Father Celestino Gutiérrez.

The church's annual gala had guests bidding on silent auction items, mingling over drinks, and recognizing Father Celestino's enduring legacy of compassion and goodwill. Following a dinner and raffle drawing, Father Celestino was presented with a gift. The night ended with a live auction and dancing.