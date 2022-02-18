 Skip to main content
Myakka City's Susan Comes and Tara's Becky Emmett commemorate their time at the Greek Glendi.

St. Barbara Greek Orthodox hosts annual Greek Glendi in Sarasota

People love trying the assortment of Greek pastries available at the Greek Glendi.

Long Boat's Lauren Mazzoni and Frank Mazzoni attend the Greek Glendi for the first time.

Lakewood Ranch High School junior Jasmine Burden and senior Samantha Greenfield volunteer at the Greek Glendi festival. Both the volunteers look forward to trying the different foods and pastries available.

Arbor Grande's Joe and Donna Marino enjoy the Greek Glendi for the first time.

Sarasota's Tamara Martin and Neal Martin recommend the gyros and pastries like baklava.

Eric Guimond and Demitria Guimand perform with the Hellenic dance group.

Demitria Guimond and Breana Nasser perform a traditional Greek dance with the Hellenic dance group.

A group of Hellenic dancers perform for the crowd.

Sarasota's Joan Peters and Frank Linch love everything about the Greek Glendi from the atmosphere to the music, food, dancing and more.

Bradenton's Mike Yugovich and Linda Nowack have attended the Greek Glendi several times in the past and decided to bring their friends Christa Mudd and John Mudd this year.

John Demas with the Omega Project plays in front of Sarasota's Suzanne Chastenay.

The Omega Project members Andrew Demas, Mike Passavanti and John Demas entertain the crowd with traditional Greek music.

Greek Glendi volunteers George Pandis, Jean Rebel, Merryl Coven and Joan Alexander encourage people to buy raffle tickets to hopefully win a Mercedes Benz.

Greek Glendi volunteer Jill Harrison serves as a cashier during the Greek Glendi.

Greek Glendi volunteer Dina Hobson serves up a plate of moussaka with rice and potatoes.

Many people said the moussaka with rice and potatoes is a must-try at the Greek Glendi festival.

Greek Glendi volunteers Charlene Goranites and Elaine Drikakis prepare a plate of moussaka with rice and potatoes.

Greek Glendi volunteer Natasha Smith serves traditional Greek food.

A lamb gyro is a favorite at the Greek Glendi festival.

Greek Glendi attendees look forward to music, food, dancing and a market.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Tara's Becky Emmett attends St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church's annual Greek Glendi festival every year. 

Emmett has visited Greece once but hasn't been able to return. To pay homage to the country, she attends the Greek Glendi each year. 

"I love Greek food, Greek people, Greek music," Emmett said. "I've been to Greece. To pay homage since I can't go there every year, I come here."

The Greek Glendi gave attendees a taste of traditional Greek food, music and dancing Feb. 18. 

Lakewood Ranch High School junior Jasmine Burden and senior Samantha Greenfield said they couldn't wait to try some dishes and pastries after they finished volunteering for the festival. 

"The food here is so good," said Greenfield, who attends the Greek Glendi every year. "I love the coconut macaroons and the ones with the chocolate drizzle." 

 

