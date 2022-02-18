St. Barbara Greek Orthodox hosts annual Greek Glendi in Sarasota

Tara's Becky Emmett attends St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church's annual Greek Glendi festival every year.

Emmett has visited Greece once but hasn't been able to return. To pay homage to the country, she attends the Greek Glendi each year.

"I love Greek food, Greek people, Greek music," Emmett said. "I've been to Greece. To pay homage since I can't go there every year, I come here."

The Greek Glendi gave attendees a taste of traditional Greek food, music and dancing Feb. 18.

Lakewood Ranch High School junior Jasmine Burden and senior Samantha Greenfield said they couldn't wait to try some dishes and pastries after they finished volunteering for the festival.

"The food here is so good," said Greenfield, who attends the Greek Glendi every year. "I love the coconut macaroons and the ones with the chocolate drizzle."