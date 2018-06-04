 Skip to main content
Walt's Seafood Market served a variety of options, including this crawfish.

St. Armands Seafood & Music Festival serves up busy weekend

Kate McCosh and Jon Bartek

Artists had booths up to sell their art, most of which were ocean-themed.

A child runs around in front of the stage while the band played.

Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio entertains the audience with their classic rock tunes.

Monica Luna-Page and Jeff Page

Florida Cracker Seafood was one of the local seafood vendors.

Local artists sold clothing, jewelry and other handmade goods in the St. Armands Circle Park.

Walter Albarran and Chaya Schotzinger

Guests gathered in the center of the park to hear Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio perform.

Olivia Miller and Jessica Tyna

The festival was hosted June 2 and 3 at St. Armands Circle Park.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

After last weekend's tropical storm delayed the festival, the St. Armands Seafood & Music Festival took place June 2 and 3. With good weather and sunny skies, the festival featured activities throughout the entire weekend. 

In addition to seafood from local and regional vendors, there were craft and art vendors selling their creative pieces, regional music artists performing on stage, other varieties of festival food and animals for adoption from the sponsor, The Humane Society of Sarasota County. Although the general admission to the festival was free, there were VIP tent tickets for sale for $130. The VIP tent gave guests more seafood options and a prime seat to watch the festival in the shade. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

