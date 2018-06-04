St. Armands Seafood & Music Festival serves up busy weekend

After last weekend's tropical storm delayed the festival, the St. Armands Seafood & Music Festival took place June 2 and 3. With good weather and sunny skies, the festival featured activities throughout the entire weekend.

In addition to seafood from local and regional vendors, there were craft and art vendors selling their creative pieces, regional music artists performing on stage, other varieties of festival food and animals for adoption from the sponsor, The Humane Society of Sarasota County. Although the general admission to the festival was free, there were VIP tent tickets for sale for $130. The VIP tent gave guests more seafood options and a prime seat to watch the festival in the shade.