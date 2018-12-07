 Skip to main content
The Sarasota High School Drama Department dance troupe kicks off the night with a performance.

St. Armands lights up with holiday cheer

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

The Sarasota High School Drama Department dance troupe kicks off the night with a performance.

Kids and families could bring props with them to take pictures with Santa Claus.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Kids and families could bring props with them to take pictures with Santa Claus.

Kids and families could bring props with them to take pictures with Santa Claus.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Kids and families could bring props with them to take pictures with Santa Claus.

Santa Claus waves to the crowd before he lights the tree.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Santa Claus waves to the crowd before he lights the tree.

Iva Fadley-Dane of Wagner Realty cheers as she lights the tree with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Iva Fadley-Dane of Wagner Realty cheers as she lights the tree with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Mrs. Claus and Santa

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Mrs. Claus and Santa

Vivienne Hansen, Emma Zamikoff and Marabella Hanses pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Vivienne Hansen, Emma Zamikoff and Marabella Hanses pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The St. Armands Christmas tree is 55-feet tall.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

The St. Armands Christmas tree is 55-feet tall.

Christine Rufino and Jacquie Baldelli

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Christine Rufino and Jacquie Baldelli

Ayden, Hunter and Ascher Wigelsworth

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Ayden, Hunter and Ascher Wigelsworth

Trey Perez and Charlotte and Annabelle Summerford

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Trey Perez and Charlotte and Annabelle Summerford

Julianna Regnander-Johnson, Bridgette Clark, Hartley Livesy and Giana Clark

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Julianna Regnander-Johnson, Bridgette Clark, Hartley Livesy and Giana Clark

Kaleb and Kenzie Kroening visit with Santa.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Kaleb and Kenzie Kroening visit with Santa.

Addison and Kiley Forbis are all smiles as they pose with Santa.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Addison and Kiley Forbis are all smiles as they pose with Santa.

Emma Morales and Santa smile for a photo.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Emma Morales and Santa smile for a photo.

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church put on a live nativity throughout the night.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church put on a live nativity throughout the night.

Seven local nonprofit organizations decorated Christmas trees that lined a walkway to Santa.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Seven local nonprofit organizations decorated Christmas trees that lined a walkway to Santa.

Andrew Naughton uses photo props as he visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Andrew Naughton uses photo props as he visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

On Dec. 7 Santa paid a visit to St. Armands Circle to light the 55-foot Christmas tree and visit with children.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Santa was riding in style Dec. 7.

While Rudolph and the other reindeer had a night off in the North Pole, Santa found a new ride in a red convertible that brought him to the center of St. Armands Circle to light the tree.

Before Santa could make his entrance, he needed to know just how much Christmas spirit the crowd had, so the Sarasota High School Drama Department Dance Troupe performed and then  the crowd sang carols including, “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” led by St. Armands Executive Director Diana Corrigan.

Finally, Santa arrived and lit the 55-foot Christmas tree. Then, he and Mrs. Claus made their way to a decorated photo booth so they could meet kids and their families.

The long line gave children plenty of time to think about what was on their wish list.

From tools and Lego sets to fairy houses and Polly Pocket toys, it’s clear Santa has a busy few weeks coming up.

“I want a bike and an iPad and a puppy,” Hartley Livesy said.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

