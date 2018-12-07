St. Armands lights up with holiday cheer

Santa was riding in style Dec. 7.

While Rudolph and the other reindeer had a night off in the North Pole, Santa found a new ride in a red convertible that brought him to the center of St. Armands Circle to light the tree.

Before Santa could make his entrance, he needed to know just how much Christmas spirit the crowd had, so the Sarasota High School Drama Department Dance Troupe performed and then the crowd sang carols including, “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” led by St. Armands Executive Director Diana Corrigan.

Finally, Santa arrived and lit the 55-foot Christmas tree. Then, he and Mrs. Claus made their way to a decorated photo booth so they could meet kids and their families.

The long line gave children plenty of time to think about what was on their wish list.

From tools and Lego sets to fairy houses and Polly Pocket toys, it’s clear Santa has a busy few weeks coming up.

“I want a bike and an iPad and a puppy,” Hartley Livesy said.