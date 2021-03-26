 Skip to main content
Nina Vannucci reaches for the sky.

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church takes yoga to meditation garden

Marj Kirchner, left, tilts as she stretches towards the sky.

Kathy Kussy and Lydia Bohn twist gently.

Marj Kirchner sits in staff pose as teacher Nina Vannucci described.

Marj Kirchner rotates her wrists.

Nina Vannucci leads attendees through shoulder rolls.

Marj Kirchner and Nina Vannucci

Bonnie Vannucci stretches to the side.

Bonnie Vannucci finds stillness.

Nina Vannucci stretches in a seated pose.

Nina Vannucci takes her students through floor-based stretches.

Class took place under the structure where the band usually plays during garden concerts.

Nina Vannucci introduces herself to her class.

Marj Kirchner holds plank pose.

The burgeoning yogis unrolled their mats in the shade of the bougainvillea.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Though it was beginner yoga at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, the new yogis had to bring advanced levels of concentration to the mat as lawn care specialists whirred around the meditation garden on March 26. 

Nina Vannucci, one of the church's choral scholars, led her first yoga class in the morning with a class of seven. In the beginning, Vannucci had to project her voice louder to be heard over the mowers and leafblowers, but work paused when the lawn care team realized what was going on. Then, attendees could turn their attention more to the gently rustling leaves and twittering birds of the church's meditation garden, where concerts are often held. 

Vannucci took her students through a calming, meditative series of low-lying poses to stretch and lengthen. This was Vannucci's first time teaching at the church, and she hopes to continue the sessions. 

"I have a heart for yoga and I'm just happy you can share in it with me," Vannucci said. 

