St. Armands Key Lutheran Church takes yoga to meditation garden

Though it was beginner yoga at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, the new yogis had to bring advanced levels of concentration to the mat as lawn care specialists whirred around the meditation garden on March 26.

Nina Vannucci, one of the church's choral scholars, led her first yoga class in the morning with a class of seven. In the beginning, Vannucci had to project her voice louder to be heard over the mowers and leafblowers, but work paused when the lawn care team realized what was going on. Then, attendees could turn their attention more to the gently rustling leaves and twittering birds of the church's meditation garden, where concerts are often held.

Vannucci took her students through a calming, meditative series of low-lying poses to stretch and lengthen. This was Vannucci's first time teaching at the church, and she hopes to continue the sessions.

"I have a heart for yoga and I'm just happy you can share in it with me," Vannucci said.