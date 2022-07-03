St Armands Key Lutheran Church swings into summer

It was a swinging Sunday at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church on July 3. The church hosted its first concert of the summer. The patriotic trio, the Swing Sisters, headlined.

Clad in red, white and blue matching dresses, the trio sang Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and took a moment to recognize the veterans in the audience. They also added a swing-style twist to popular favorites like I Will Survive by Donna Summers. John Westerberg was having so much fun, he joined the group on stage to dance to One Fine Day.

Congregation President Steve Gunderson said it was an experiment to have a concert on a holiday weekend and that it wasn’t as big of a turnout as usual. Still, about 60 people gathered in the garden. The stage was set under a pergola topped with Bougainvillea. Concertgoers brought their own chairs and were spread across the lawn. Sonny’s BBQ had a booth — $10 a plate, and it was piled high.

The Island Swing Band is playing the next concert at 4 p.m. July 31. Call 388-1234 for more information.