The Swing Sisters perform in the garden of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church.

St Armands Key Lutheran Church swings into summer

Sunday, Jul. 3, 2022 |

About 60 people gather on the lawn for the first concert of the summer at SAKLC.

Eleanor Karnell and Mary O'Flynn

Diane McAnally and Jason Leach

Sarah Hanie and Ethan Ngo man the concession stands as attendees line up for Sonny's BBQ.

Sarah Haynie and Ethan Ngo

Dr. Jimmy Reed and Emma Reed

Hannah Pawlak, Madison Zavitz and Madeline Regier make up the trio, The Swing Sisters.

Rita Giovanucci and Cindy Foster

Jim Martinez and Henry Hincker

Madison Zavitz and John Westerberg dance to One Fine Day.

John Westerberg dips Madison Zavitz at the end of One Fine Day.

Leaf Wanless, Ange Wise, Donna Schaeffer, and John Kestly

Bill Beckmeyer, Marie Watts, Zoey Zakovec, and Jim Zakovec

Dottie and John Westerberg

Barbara Briggs and Amy Blyth

Steve Gunderson and Ethan Ngo

The Swing Sisters played the first concert in a summer series held in the church's garden.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

It was a swinging Sunday at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church on July 3. The church hosted its first concert of the summer. The patriotic trio, the Swing Sisters, headlined.

Clad in red, white and blue matching dresses, the trio sang Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and took a moment to recognize the veterans in the audience. They also added a swing-style twist to popular favorites like I Will Survive by Donna Summers. John Westerberg was having so much fun, he joined the group on stage to dance to One Fine Day. 

Congregation President Steve Gunderson said it was an experiment to have a concert on a holiday weekend and that it wasn’t as big of a turnout as usual. Still, about 60 people gathered in the garden. The stage was set under a pergola topped with Bougainvillea. Concertgoers brought their own chairs and were spread across the lawn. Sonny’s BBQ had a booth — $10 a plate, and it was piled high. 

The Island Swing Band is playing the next concert at 4 p.m. July 31. Call 388-1234 for more information.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers.

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

