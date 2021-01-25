St. Armands Key Lutheran Church returns to outdoor concerts

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church returned to its outdoor concert series with two showings from local jazz band The Romantics in January. Their most recent concert was Jan. 24.

The Romantics kept things light with jazzy tunes that had attendees swaying in their seats and tapping their toes. The afternoon felt nearly summery as the concert started, but the temperature fell as the sun did. About 30 church members and visitors set up chairs in the meditation garden to enjoy the music.

SAKLC began its outdoor concerts over the summer of 2020, as the COVID-19 continued to keep church members apart. Outdoor concerts provided a safe way for members to get out of the house for an afternoon and enjoy some of the live entertainment that makes the region. Director of music Michael Bodnyk started by finding local musicians at the Sarasota Farmers Market and has since brought in other regular performers.