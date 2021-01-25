 Skip to main content
Pastor Ken Blyth and wife Amy Blyth

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church returns to outdoor concerts

Pastor Ken Blyth and wife Amy Blyth

Carole and Jere Berkey

Carole and Jere Berkey

Cynthony Palmer sings while Steve Roiland plays two trumpets.

Cynthony Palmer sings while Steve Roiland plays two trumpets.

About 30 people attended the concert.

About 30 people attended the concert.

Steve Roiland

Steve Roiland

Cynthony Palmer sings from behind a face shield.

Cynthony Palmer sings from behind a face shield.

Denise and Dick Watermeier

Denise and Dick Watermeier

Linda Weiner and Peter Cleaves

Linda Weiner and Peter Cleaves

Cynthony Palmer moved through the crowd to get the attendee's engagement up.

Cynthony Palmer moved through the crowd to get the attendee's engagement up.

Kenney DeCamp with Leaf and Ange Wanless

Kenney DeCamp with Leaf and Ange Wanless

Debbie Comer and Diane Jensen

Debbie Comer and Diane Jensen

The church held its second concert of the year with The Romantics.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church returned to its outdoor concert series with two showings from local jazz band The Romantics in January. Their most recent concert was Jan. 24. 

The Romantics kept things light with jazzy tunes that had attendees swaying in their seats and tapping their toes. The afternoon felt nearly summery as the concert started, but the temperature fell as the sun did. About 30 church members and visitors set up chairs in the meditation garden to enjoy the music. 

SAKLC began its outdoor concerts over the summer of 2020, as the COVID-19 continued to keep church members apart. Outdoor concerts provided a safe way for members to get out of the house for an afternoon and enjoy some of the live entertainment that makes the region. Director of music Michael Bodnyk started by finding local musicians at the Sarasota Farmers Market and has since brought in other regular performers. 

