St. Armands Key Lutheran Church hosts first-ever food drive

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church hosted its first-ever food drive on Aug. 8, drawing cars into the circle drive as members accepted box after box of donations.

“There are a lot of organizations in town with tremendous need,” social ministry chair Ann Walborn said. “Every little bit helps.”

By Monday the church members were carting dozens of boxes to Second Chance Last Opportunity, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (which each received about 35 boxes of food, Walborn said), as well as Youth Shelter and School House Link. The church group also accepted some monetary donations and an Amazon order of pasta meals to supplement the drive-up donations.

“The response was tremendous,” Walborn said. “It wasn’t just our church members (donating), it was the community. It went beyond expectations.”

Normally, SAKLC has big plastic barrels inside the church for folks to drop off weekly donations as they come and go from services, which they then donate to All Faiths Food Bank, said Pastor Ken Blyth. As fewer people were coming by and dropping off food regularly during the pandemic, Walborn and her ministry decided to host the church’s first-ever food drive. With its success, she’s thinking they’ll definitely do another one in the future.