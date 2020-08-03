 Skip to main content
Pastor Ken Blyth staffs the outdoor drive.

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church hosts first-ever food drive

Pastor Ken Blyth staffs the outdoor drive.

Jane Whittlinger and Pastor Ken Blyth

Jane Whittlinger and Pastor Ken Blyth

Inside, volunteers sorted the donations.

Inside, volunteers sorted the donations.

Bonnie and Don Resler and Ann Walborn

Bonnie and Don Resler and Ann Walborn

Bonnie and Don Resler and Ann Walborn

Bonnie and Don Resler and Ann Walborn

Drive-up donors could drop their donations in the house to avoid close contact with others.

Drive-up donors could drop their donations in the house to avoid close contact with others.

Christine Ortiz kept everyone hydrated.

Christine Ortiz kept everyone hydrated.

Volunteers gathered in the shade between donations.

Volunteers gathered in the shade between donations.

Despite the heat of the day, many donations came in the afternoon.

Despite the heat of the day, many donations came in the afternoon.

Volunteers unloaded the cars quickly and sent the donors on their way.

Volunteers unloaded the cars quickly and sent the donors on their way.

It was hard to miss the food drive on Saturday.

It was hard to miss the food drive on Saturday.

The donations will support four organizations in the Manasota area.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church hosted its first-ever food drive on Aug. 8, drawing cars into the circle drive as members accepted box after box of donations. 

“There are a lot of organizations in town with tremendous need,” social ministry chair Ann Walborn said. “Every little bit helps.” 

By Monday the church members were carting dozens of boxes to Second Chance Last Opportunity, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (which each received about 35 boxes of food, Walborn said), as well as Youth Shelter and School House Link. The church group also accepted some monetary donations and an Amazon order of pasta meals to supplement the drive-up donations. 

“The response was tremendous,” Walborn said. “It wasn’t just our church members (donating), it was the community. It went beyond expectations.”

Normally, SAKLC has big plastic barrels inside the church for folks to drop off weekly donations as they come and go from services, which they then donate to All Faiths Food Bank, said Pastor Ken Blyth. As fewer people were coming by and dropping off food regularly during the pandemic, Walborn and her ministry decided to host the church’s first-ever food drive. With its success, she’s thinking they’ll definitely do another one in the future. 

 

