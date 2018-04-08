St. Armands Key Lutheran Church celebrates 50 years

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church celebrated its 50th anniversary April 8.

In 1968, 62 charter members formed as the American Lutheran Church at the Lido Key Casino. In 1978, it became the St. Armands Key Lutheran Church Foundation. In 1999, the church built a new sanctuary, which is where they worship today.

On Sunday morning, that sanctuary was filled with congregants eager to celebrate the anniversary with special guest Florida-Bahamas Synod Bishop Pedro Suarez.

Following the service, congregants enjoyed lunch and had the chance to look at old photographs and articles about the church. Lunch attendees were thrilled to be celebrating the anniversary.

Lucille Pererva, who has been a member of the church for about six years, said it was an exciting time and she was happy to be present for the celebration.

Betty Suarez, who has attended the church’s services for 46 years said it was a wonderful occasion.

“It was just a little nothing when I came down here, but we’ve had some wonderful pastors,” she said.