Mary Shaheen, Betty Suarez and Nina Kritopovou

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church celebrates 50 years

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018 |

In 1968, 62 charter members began American Lutheran Church, which would later become St. Armands Key Lutheran Church.

In 1968, 62 charter members began American Lutheran Church, which would later become St. Armands Key Lutheran Church.

Karen Toshner and Marge Jeffers

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018 |

Inside the fellowship hall, congregants could look at old photos and articles about the church.

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018 |

Barbara Beaty and Geri Nelson

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018 |

The Rev. Bob Zimmer, Barbara Lang, Shirley Zimmer and Klaus Lang

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018 |

Roses adorned each table with special “50th anniversary” napkins.

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018 |

Pat and Kirk Heinzerling

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018 |

Lynette and Hans Salheiser and the Rev. Eric Wogen

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018 |

Anna Lee Renst and Maryann Franzen

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018 |

Lucille Pererva and Frank Cefola

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018 |

Two cakes were ready for dessert.

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018 |

The choir sings as the Rev. Ken Blyth brings the gift toward the altar.

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018 |

Wahib Habib serves lunch to guests.

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018 |

Following a special worship service, congregants gathered in the fellowship hall for an anniversary lunch.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church celebrated its 50th anniversary April 8.

In 1968, 62 charter members formed as the American Lutheran Church at the Lido Key Casino. In 1978, it became the St. Armands Key Lutheran Church Foundation. In 1999, the church built a new sanctuary, which is where they worship today.

On Sunday morning, that sanctuary was filled with congregants eager to celebrate the anniversary with special guest Florida-Bahamas Synod Bishop Pedro Suarez.

Following the service, congregants enjoyed lunch and had the chance to look at old photographs and articles about the church. Lunch attendees were thrilled to be celebrating the anniversary.

Lucille Pererva, who has been a member of the church for about six years, said it was an exciting time and she was happy to be present for the celebration.

Betty Suarez, who has attended the church’s services for 46 years said it was a wonderful occasion.

“It was just a little nothing when I came down here, but we’ve had some wonderful pastors,” she said.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

