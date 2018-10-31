St. Armands hosts spooktacular fright night

There were plenty of treats, and of course, some tricks at St. Armand Circle's 10th annual Fright Night.

On Oct. 31, creatures of all kinds crawled around St. Armands Circle in search of candy from participating stores and restaurants.

Characters of all kinds, from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Moana to chickens and lobsters, were out and about this Halloween.

Kids raced around the circle as their parents tried to keep up to see who could collect candy.

Lucas Cortes, Violet Valla and Jessa Winn, who trick-or-treated with Tomas Cortes, said their favorite part of Halloween was dressing up and getting candy.

Elsewhere on the circle, Nova and Chevelle Marrero thought the same.

Likewise, the two groups of trick-or-treaters agreed on something else. There would be no sharing later. It was up to everyone to collect their own treasure.

After collecting candy, families headed to the park for a performance of “Thriller” by the Sarasota High School Drama Department. After a slight delay, the performance began, and this year, alumni came back and performed with current students as after this year, the department is taking a break from performing at St. Armands Circle.