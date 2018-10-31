 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Chris, Charlie and Jen Heflin

St. Armands hosts spooktacular fright night

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Chris, Charlie and Jen Heflin

Buy this Photo
Tamara Kolgea and Sofia and Angela Jurin

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Tamara Kolgea and Sofia and Angela Jurin

Buy this Photo
Stephen and Christine Falder

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Stephen and Christine Falder

Buy this Photo
Nicole and Stella Dinzey

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Nicole and Stella Dinzey

Buy this Photo
A musical skeleton parades around St. Armands during Fright Night.

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

A musical skeleton parades around St. Armands during Fright Night.

Buy this Photo
The 10th annual St. Armands Fright Night brought many creatures to the circle.

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

The 10th annual St. Armands Fright Night brought many creatures to the circle.

Buy this Photo
Nora and Chevelle Marrero

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Nora and Chevelle Marrero

Buy this Photo
The Sarasota High School Drama Department performs “Thriller” for the crowd.

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

The Sarasota High School Drama Department performs “Thriller” for the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Carla, Jesse, Mason and Joviah Montiel

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Carla, Jesse, Mason and Joviah Montiel

Buy this Photo
Kellie, Eric and Penelope Gerlak

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Kellie, Eric and Penelope Gerlak

Buy this Photo
Samuel and Katelyn Bedoia

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Samuel and Katelyn Bedoia

Buy this Photo
Alyssa Ceron and Stephany Medina

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Alyssa Ceron and Stephany Medina

Buy this Photo
Justin and Hudson Bloom

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Justin and Hudson Bloom

Buy this Photo
Lucas and Tomas Cortes, Violet Valla and Jessa Winn

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Lucas and Tomas Cortes, Violet Valla and Jessa Winn

Buy this Photo
Christina and Chris Medina with Allison and Alex Strength and Sherri Crosue

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Christina and Chris Medina with Allison and Alex Strength and Sherri Crosue

Buy this Photo
Lawrence Zelina

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Lawrence Zelina

Buy this Photo
Taryn, Christopher, Matty and McKenna Matatall

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Taryn, Christopher, Matty and McKenna Matatall

Buy this Photo

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Buy this Photo
The Sarasota High School Drama Department performs “Thriller” for the crowd.

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

The Sarasota High School Drama Department performs “Thriller” for the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Liam Machado

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 |

Liam Machado

Buy this Photo
Share
The 10th annual event featured candy, costumes and of course, a "Thriller" performance by the Sarasota High School Drama Department.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

There were plenty of treats, and of course, some tricks at St. Armand Circle's 10th annual Fright Night.

On Oct. 31, creatures of all kinds crawled around St. Armands Circle in search of candy from participating stores and restaurants.

Characters of all kinds, from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Moana to chickens and lobsters, were out and about this Halloween.

Kids raced around the circle as their parents tried to keep up to see who could collect candy.

Lucas Cortes, Violet Valla and Jessa Winn, who trick-or-treated with Tomas Cortes, said their favorite part of Halloween was dressing up and getting candy.

Elsewhere on the circle, Nova and Chevelle Marrero thought the same.

Likewise, the two groups of trick-or-treaters agreed on something else. There would be no sharing later. It was up to everyone to collect their own treasure.

After collecting candy, families headed to the park for a performance of “Thriller” by the Sarasota High School Drama Department. After a slight delay, the performance began, and this year, alumni came back and performed with current students as after this year, the department is taking a break from performing at St. Armands Circle.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement