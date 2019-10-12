St. Armands goes British for Jaguar car show

More than 80 British sports cars, sedans (they call them ‘saloons’) and tough-as-nails utility vehicles spanning 66 years prompted countless smiles Saturday in St. Armands Circle at the Suncoast Jaguar Club’s Concours D’ Elegance.

The judged show included vehicles restored to their original states and cars more frequently driven, each held to their own standards of appearance, originality and functionality.

Jaguar clubs from five states were on hand, as were owners of other British manufacturers, such as MG, Triumph, Land Rover and Daimler, a maker of rakish and rare roadsters.

Staff from Wilde Jaguar in Sarasota, a sponsor of the event, were also at the show with a selection of new Jaguars, including the electric i-Pace.

The Sun Coast Jaguar Club presented the event.