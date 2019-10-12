 Skip to main content
A British Racing Green Jaguar E-type greeted visitors to St. Armands Circle.

St. Armands goes British for Jaguar car show

Wire wheels and a classic spin-off hub are among the features for which Jaguars are known.

Not all jaguars in St. Armands Circle were made of steel.

Visitors and participants alike mingles around St. Armands Circle.

An unmistakable roof ornament from a vintage model.

Cars from a 53-year span were on display.

Ken Pelayo of Thoroughbred Motors in Sarasota enjoyed a virtual reality presentation.

Linda and Pat Kelly of Sarasota brought their restored Austin-Healy Bug-eyed Sprite to the show.

Margalite Nazarbegov of Largo, left, Jim Johnson of Brandon and Helena Zolovsky of Palm Harbor lent an air of elegance to the Concours D' Elegance. Johnson's F-type roadster is finished in "Firesand Metallic."

One car owner displayed all the tools that an E-type would have come from the factory with.

Bill Nieland, left in blue, watches as judges pore over his black E-type.

Judges examine Bill Nieland of Panama City Beach's black E-Type.

Peter Gianakouros and Wilde Jaguar Taga Sickler check out the new electric Jaguar i-Pace.

It was the 34th annual event. The next event is planned on Oct. 10, 2020.

Jason Stoll, left, and Shaun Swartz of Rad Rovers in Sarasota restore and sell classic Land Rovers. Not all of them are bright orange.

Union Jacks weren t hard to find in St. Armands Circle.

Doug King of Sarasota and his daughter, Summer, look at 1972 XJ-6 owned by William Sweet of Holiday.

An MGA displays badges on its grill.

Mike Wheeler, left, and Stu Keen chat about Keen's MG TD-Mark II, which was built in smaller numbers with engine and suspension modifications made for racing.

About 85 sports cars, sedans and other machines attracted a crowd.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

More than 80 British sports cars, sedans (they call them ‘saloons’) and tough-as-nails utility vehicles spanning 66 years prompted countless smiles Saturday in St. Armands Circle at the Suncoast Jaguar Club’s Concours D’ Elegance.

The judged show included vehicles restored to their original states and cars more frequently driven, each held to their own standards of appearance, originality and functionality.

Jaguar clubs from five states were on hand, as were owners of other British manufacturers, such as MG, Triumph, Land Rover and Daimler, a maker of rakish and rare roadsters.

Staff from Wilde Jaguar in Sarasota, a sponsor of the event, were also at the show with a selection of new Jaguars, including the electric i-Pace.

The Sun Coast Jaguar Club presented the event.

 

