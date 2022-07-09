St. Armands Circle Park jazzed up for first concert of the summer

This story has been updated to reflect the city of Sarasota's partnership.

St. Armands Circle Park got jazzed up July 9 thanks to the St. Armands Business Improvement District in partnership with the city of Sarasota and Next-Mark.

“The goal of this is to get people out in the summer,” Next-Mark President Joe Grano Jr. said.

With people filling the tented area and spreading out to the lawn and sidewalks, that goal was largely accomplished. The five-piece Hot Tonic Orchestra entertained the crowd with jazz-styled pop music.

Grano Jr. said the district hopes jazz appeals to different generations of visitors. “It enhances the whole flavor of their experience on the Circle,” he said.

Martha Collado proved him right. The Longboat Key resident was happy to see a concert scheduled in the Circle just in time for visitors. She brought her husband, daughter, granddaughter, niece and nephew to the concert. The family kicked off their shoes, unfolded chairs and blankets under the tent, and enjoyed an afternoon of live music.

Collado and her husband have been visiting Longboat Key for 30 years and retired six years ago in the Aquarius Club. Her family was visiting from Miami and Texas.

There are two more concerts scheduled for this summer: Aug. 13 and Sept.17. The concerts are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are rain or shine. Call 263-6282 for information.