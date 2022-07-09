 Skip to main content
Hot Tonic Orchestra play a concert in St. Armands Circle Park.

St. Armands Circle Park jazzed up for first concert of the summer

A tent and fan help keep the crowd cool.

Kenzie Schmidt enjoy the music.

Maddie Cronin, Harper Klenezin and Lindsey Klenezin

Mike and Sue Goetz

David and Laura Daugherty

Harry Steinberg and Patricia Vardim

Robert Franklin

Karen Wehner and Jim Jurick

Kenzie Schmidt

Hot Tonic Orchestra plays St. Armands Circle Park July 9.

Annette and Lyle Weissbach

Liz and Dave Dalton

Jessica Harrell and Robert Franklin

Kaitlyn Garcia, Luis Garcia, Angel Rua, Vanessa Collado, Martha Collado, Peter Collado and Ana Garcia

St. Armands Circle Park's first concert in a summer series on July 9.

Nancy and Jim Addison

Amy and Cosmas Vrampas with Matata

Sidewalk benches fill up for the first concert of the summer season.

The Hot Tonic Orchestra played jazz-styled covers of pop music.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

This story has been updated to reflect the city of Sarasota's partnership.

 

St. Armands Circle Park got jazzed up July 9 thanks to the St. Armands Business Improvement District in partnership with the city of Sarasota and Next-Mark.

“The goal of this is to get people out in the summer,” Next-Mark President Joe Grano Jr. said.

With people filling the tented area and spreading out to the lawn and sidewalks, that goal was largely accomplished. The five-piece Hot Tonic Orchestra entertained the crowd with jazz-styled pop music. 

Grano Jr. said the district hopes jazz appeals to different generations of visitors. “It enhances the whole flavor of their experience on the Circle,” he said.

Martha Collado proved him right. The Longboat Key resident was happy to see a concert scheduled in the Circle just in time for visitors. She brought her husband, daughter, granddaughter, niece and nephew to the concert. The family kicked off their shoes, unfolded chairs and blankets under the tent, and enjoyed an afternoon of live music.

Collado and her husband have been visiting Longboat Key for 30 years and retired six years ago in the Aquarius Club. Her family was visiting from Miami and Texas. 

There are two more concerts scheduled for this summer: Aug. 13 and Sept.17. The concerts are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are rain or shine. Call 263-6282 for information.

