St. Armands Circle hosts 19th annual art festival

Dozens of artists sold hundreds of pieces, despite the chill of the day.
Josh Fradis' glass art pieces sparkled in the sun during the 19th annual St. Armands Circle Art Festival, and they received a lot of looks as sun-seeking attendees searched for the warmest spots on Jan. 29. Hundreds of people flocked to the Circle for the two-day festival, which stretched from the Circle's inner park to Boulevard of the Presidents.
Within the Circle's inner park, tents blocked festival-goers from the wind. Despite the wintry Florida day, attendance was about what it normally is for this festival, artists said. Bundled-up art lovers strolled through slow-moving crowds looking at the art, which ranged from fiber to oil to wood to glass and more. Jennifer Ardolino said she still had a lot of browsers and sales despite the weather.
"The people in this area are really good about coming out in all kinds of weather for art," Ardolino said.
