St. Armands Circle hosts 19th annual art festival

Josh Fradis' glass art pieces sparkled in the sun during the 19th annual St. Armands Circle Art Festival, and they received a lot of looks as sun-seeking attendees searched for the warmest spots on Jan. 29. Hundreds of people flocked to the Circle for the two-day festival, which stretched from the Circle's inner park to Boulevard of the Presidents.

Within the Circle's inner park, tents blocked festival-goers from the wind. Despite the wintry Florida day, attendance was about what it normally is for this festival, artists said. Bundled-up art lovers strolled through slow-moving crowds looking at the art, which ranged from fiber to oil to wood to glass and more. Jennifer Ardolino said she still had a lot of browsers and sales despite the weather.

"The people in this area are really good about coming out in all kinds of weather for art," Ardolino said.