Carole Jayne in her booth.

St. Armands Circle hosts 19th annual art festival

Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 |

Josh Fradis wipes down some of his glass art.

Tracey and Jim Gans bought several pieces of art.

Jennifer Ardolino

Kathleen Miller

Vicki Cosey and Kirstin Reed with their purchases.

Bob and Irene Lerner bought a Michael Jasinski photo.

The festival took over the central park and Boulevard of the Presidents.

Bob Ferraro

Bill and Pat Schriver came specifically to buy art from Gug Underwater.

Cindy Hirt

Glenn Woods

Glenn Woods is one half of Pottery Boys and made this vase.

Josh Fradis' art shone in the sun.

Dozens of artists sold hundreds of pieces, despite the chill of the day.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Josh Fradis' glass art pieces sparkled in the sun during the 19th annual St. Armands Circle Art Festival, and they received a lot of looks as sun-seeking attendees searched for the warmest spots on Jan. 29. Hundreds of people flocked to the Circle for the two-day festival, which stretched from the Circle's inner park to Boulevard of the Presidents. 

Within the Circle's inner park, tents blocked festival-goers from the wind. Despite the wintry Florida day, attendance was about what it normally is for this festival, artists said. Bundled-up art lovers strolled through slow-moving crowds looking at the art, which ranged from fiber to oil to wood to glass and more. Jennifer Ardolino said she still had a lot of browsers and sales despite the weather.

"The people in this area are really good about coming out in all kinds of weather for art," Ardolino said. 

