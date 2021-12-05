 Skip to main content
St. Armands Circle Holiday Night of Lights fills the Circle with good cheer

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

A tiny angel points out the wise men at the St. Armands Key Lutheran Church live nativity.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Four angels peer down from the scaffolding at the St. Armands Key Lutheran Church live nativity.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Anna Dancigers, Xiao-Xuan Yang and Roger Arnholt

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Henry, Chris, Abby and Nora Hincker

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church volunteers handed out goodies to passers-by.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

The tree wasn't lit until the Holiday Night of Lights.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Lyle and Jamie Schulte with Kay and George Hein

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Sarasota Academy of the Arts students sang Silver Bells.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

The Clogging Clovers tapped the pavement around the Circle.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Jessica, Sawyer, Oliver, Harlow and Steve Moore

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Linda Thorne, Laurie Pugh, Gina Orouke, Pam Machugh and Susan Caine

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Isabelle Sprouse and Baylee "Paris" Martin

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

As the sixth night of Hanukkah fell, the corresponding candle on the menorah was lit.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Logan, Everleigh and Kaitlyn Cano

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Brooke Thompson, Chloe Wainkein, Ava Osborne, Abigail McNulty and Courtney Cripes from Future of Dance

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Santa and Mrs. Clause were available for photos all evening.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Terry, Alex, PJ and Barbara Culkin

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

People flooded the Circle for caroling, Christmas lights, dancing and pictures with Santa.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

St. Armands Circle Holiday Night of Lights ignited the holiday spirit on Friday night.

Within the inner park at the Circle was a party. A section of road in front of the massive tree was blocked off, and hundreds of visitors stopped for photos and selfies throughout the evening.

New Sarasota dance school Future of Dance put on several performances of wintry dances, Rise Above performed dances, Sarasota Academy of the Arts students caroled the night away and Santa and Mrs. Clause sat waiting for photos. The Boys and Girls Club was also accepting unwrapped gifts. 

