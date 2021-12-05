St. Armands Circle Holiday Night of Lights fills the Circle with good cheer

St. Armands Circle Holiday Night of Lights ignited the holiday spirit on Friday night.

Within the inner park at the Circle was a party. A section of road in front of the massive tree was blocked off, and hundreds of visitors stopped for photos and selfies throughout the evening.

New Sarasota dance school Future of Dance put on several performances of wintry dances, Rise Above performed dances, Sarasota Academy of the Arts students caroled the night away and Santa and Mrs. Clause sat waiting for photos. The Boys and Girls Club was also accepting unwrapped gifts.