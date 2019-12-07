 Skip to main content
Gabriela and Gigi Omdrejkovic with Paige Knoebel and Minka of Satchel's Last Resort Rescue and Sanctuary.

St. Armands Circle gets merry and bright with Holiday Night of Lights

Ada Jordan and her grandmother, Leslie Vestrich.

Michele Hannigan and Susan Thornburg.

The street in front of the tree was blocked off to allow for safe picture-taking.

Doug Engebretson rings the bell.

Ashley, Tom, Sloane and Paxton Scully.

Barbara Verhey and Nugget.

St. Armands-specific lights twinkled to the right of the tree.

From Sarasota Youth Sailing, Mary Trichter, Alan Staniforth, James and Adelaide Trichter, Donna and Dave Hillmyer and Riley Baugh.

Photographers and parents lined up to get the perfect Santa shot.

Christiane, Leo, Alexis, Tsar the dog, Florian and Lara Donnersmarck.

Blaine and Jean Little.

The line for Santa never slowed throughout the night.

Anne Puccio, Doris Crawley, Rosa Dolcemaschio and Candi Teutonico.

David Kay plays for passing people.

Lori and Mike Kay at the photo setup they ran throughout the night.

Mannequins at Oh My Gauze got into the spirit too.

The Clogging Clovers tap it out.

Other kids wanted to get in on the clogging.

Ivy, Christine, Noah and Evan Klumb with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the next child in line.

Steve Pruitt hangs out with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Deck the halls with boughs of Holly, the cat. Adoptable pets from Satchel's Last Resort Rescue and Sanctuary donned the trees.

Kris, Laney, Kristen and Owen Bowman and Jesus, Mary and Joseph and an angel.

The three wise men John Teller, Fred Wittlinger and Kurt Wilkening.

The camels were a hit with the crowd.

All is calm, all is bright from the top of the parking garage.

The Circle celebrates with evening of fun
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

All was not calm, but it was surely bright at the St. Armands Circle Holiday Night of Lights on Dec. 6. 

Twinkling lights and live music made the Circle merry and bright as folks strolled along a wintery wonderland complete with photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, wandering elves with candy canes and even a re-enactment of the first Christmas at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church. 

Several stores around the Circle were decorated and lit up for the evening, and patrons walked through with families in tow. The outdoor seating of the restaurants twinkled too and gave diners a prime seat to watch the Christmas magic unfold.

