St. Armands Circle gets merry and bright with Holiday Night of Lights

All was not calm, but it was surely bright at the St. Armands Circle Holiday Night of Lights on Dec. 6.

Twinkling lights and live music made the Circle merry and bright as folks strolled along a wintery wonderland complete with photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, wandering elves with candy canes and even a re-enactment of the first Christmas at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church.

Several stores around the Circle were decorated and lit up for the evening, and patrons walked through with families in tow. The outdoor seating of the restaurants twinkled too and gave diners a prime seat to watch the Christmas magic unfold.