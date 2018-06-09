St. Armands Circle gets crafty

Craftspeople made an artistic splash on St. Armands Circle June 9.

Saturday kicked off the 17th Annual St. Armands Craft Festival. More than 175 artists and craftspeople set up shop around the Circle’s park to showcase and sell their work. As the sun beat down, St. Armands visitor perused the booths and spoke with the artists, whose talents range from jewelry and clothing to soaps and flowers.

The craft festival continues until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 9 and is open again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 10.