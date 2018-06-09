 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Maggie Failla and Caryl Magnus

St. Armands Circle gets crafty

Saturday, Jun. 9, 2018 |

Maggie Failla and Caryl Magnus

Buy this Photo
Edith Herrera and Kat Dorado

Saturday, Jun. 9, 2018 |

Edith Herrera and Kat Dorado

Buy this Photo
Michelle McCain and Shawn Bullard

Saturday, Jun. 9, 2018 |

Michelle McCain and Shawn Bullard

Buy this Photo
Karen Dodgett and Bob Thomas look at stone work by Thomas.

Saturday, Jun. 9, 2018 |

Karen Dodgett and Bob Thomas look at stone work by Thomas.

Buy this Photo
Kavita and Sanjib Mallik

Saturday, Jun. 9, 2018 |

Kavita and Sanjib Mallik

Buy this Photo
Debbie and David Martinez, Kyra Doone, Patty Hannon and Keith Olodort

Saturday, Jun. 9, 2018 |

Debbie and David Martinez, Kyra Doone, Patty Hannon and Keith Olodort

Buy this Photo
Angela Noble sniffs an artistic soap.

Saturday, Jun. 9, 2018 |

Angela Noble sniffs an artistic soap.

Buy this Photo
Susan Griffith and Patricia Reid

Saturday, Jun. 9, 2018 |

Susan Griffith and Patricia Reid

Buy this Photo
Lucy Gabriel shows customers different ways to tie dresses in her booth.

Saturday, Jun. 9, 2018 |

Lucy Gabriel shows customers different ways to tie dresses in her booth.

Buy this Photo
The 17th annual craft show runs Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, Jun. 9, 2018 |

The 17th annual craft show runs Saturday and Sunday.

Buy this Photo
Susan Griffith and Patricia Reid

Saturday, Jun. 9, 2018 |

Susan Griffith and Patricia Reid

Buy this Photo
Share
The 17th annual craft festival continues until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 9 and begins again Sunday morning.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Craftspeople made an artistic splash on St. Armands Circle June 9.

Saturday kicked off the 17th Annual St. Armands Craft Festival. More than 175 artists and craftspeople set up shop around the Circle’s park to showcase and sell their work. As the sun beat down, St. Armands visitor perused the booths and spoke with the artists, whose talents range from jewelry and clothing to soaps and flowers.

The craft festival continues until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 9 and is open again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 10.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement