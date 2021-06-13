St. Armands Circle Craft Festival brings statewide talent to Sarasota

The inner circle of St. Armands Circle was bustling with artists, crafters and happy shoppers on June 12 and 13 during the 20th annual St. Armands Circle Craft Festival.

"Look at the turnout, and it's June," photographer Mary Lou Johnson said. "People are out and they're buying."

Other artists and crafters enjoyed similar business boons in the morning, before the sweltering day melted patience. There were over 150 vendors at the festival over the weekend and visitors to the area flocked to the tents, despite the heat over the weekend. Artists were keeping an eye on dwindling stock at the end of June 12, hoping to have enough to carry them through the next day.

St. Armands Circle holds another art show in the winter, though that one has more of a focus on fine arts. Here, there were useful and beautiful crafts, a flower stand, a few booths with artisan foods and even a custom leather-working booth.