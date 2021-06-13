 Skip to main content
Shoppers stopped at the plentiful flower stand.

St. Armands Circle Craft Festival brings statewide talent to Sarasota

Sunday, Jun. 13, 2021

Shoppers stopped at the plentiful flower stand.

Dave Goshorn

Tracie Brown

Tracie Brown

Tracie Brown

Gayle Foshee

Carlos and Patricia Campuzano

Gayle Foshee

Dave Wennick

Rachael Varga

Carlos and Patricia Campuzano

Kim Gandy with her gel candles.

Sherry Wallace, Mary Lou Johnson and Shannon Cohen

Dave Wennick

Dave Wennick

Rachael Varga

Rachael Varga

Kim Gandy's gel candles are clear and hold tiny treasures inside.

Kim Gandy's gel candles are clear and hold tiny treasures inside.

Kim Gandy with her gel candles.

Kim Gandy with her gel candles.

Sherry Wallace, Mary Lou Johnson and Shannon Cohen

Sherry Wallace, Mary Lou Johnson and Shannon Cohen

Shoppers passed through the booths, doing their best to avoid others.

Shoppers passed through the booths, doing their best to avoid others.

Jeff King sits with his wall hooks.

Jeff King sits with his wall hooks.

Mary Lou Johnson signs a book.

Mary Lou Johnson signs a book.

For two days, the inner Circle was awash in artists and crafters.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The inner circle of St. Armands Circle was bustling with artists, crafters and happy shoppers on June 12 and 13 during the 20th annual St. Armands Circle Craft Festival. 

"Look at the turnout, and it's June," photographer Mary Lou Johnson said. "People are out and they're buying." 

Other artists and crafters enjoyed similar business boons in the morning, before the sweltering day melted patience. There were over 150 vendors at the festival over the weekend and visitors to the area flocked to the tents, despite the heat over the weekend. Artists were keeping an eye on dwindling stock at the end of June 12, hoping to have enough to carry them through the next day. 

St. Armands Circle holds another art show in the winter, though that one has more of a focus on fine arts. Here, there were useful and beautiful crafts, a flower stand, a few booths with artisan foods and even a custom leather-working booth. 

