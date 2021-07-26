Even the furry family members got in on picture day July 25 on St. Armands Circle. It was Family Day, and the theme was family portraits, with an emphasis on the four-legged siblings.

Family Day is part of the Circle's Sol of the Circle summer events, which also include yoga and an evening of busking musicians. Marketing agency Next-Mark puts together the events, and the pet portrait day drew in plenty of families out for a stroll.

"We've had a steady flow," Next-Mark President Joseph Grano said. "Some people didn't even know this was going on."

This was the second Family Day, the first having been a day with Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. Next, there will be an Author's Day on Aug. 29 where children's authors will be embedded around the Circle, followed by an Arts Day on Sept. 26.