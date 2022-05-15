St. Armands bayfront home on market for $12 million

Sitting upon a pair of bayfront lots totaling more than half an acre, a St. Armands Key estate has reached the real estate market with a nearly $12 million price tag.

With more than 7,800 square feet, the five-bedroom, five-and-one-half bath is marketed by Roger Pettingell of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Among the 2005 build's most eye-catching features: its 150 feet of bayfront and its 65-foot infinity-edge pool overlooking the bay at 97 S. Washington Drive, not far from St. Armands Circle and Lido Beach. The yard is equipped with a dock and boat lift.

Although the most up-to-date figures are due out this week for April, a buyer could purchase 24 of the March median-priced homes for the same price as this listing. And while we're on dollars and cents, the property taxes were $49,425 on a taxable value of just over $3.1 million.

Just down the street in the last days of 2021, a home at 171 S. Washington Drive sold for $10.06 million.

Pettingell's listing was built by John Cannon Homes in the Spanish/Mediterranean style with soaring tray ceilings (up to 26 feet high) and crown moldings. Travertine floors with tile inlays are throughout the home.

For entertainment, there's a media room, a 200-bottle wine room and an extensive summer kitchen on the rear lanai.

The master suite and an officer are downstairs; the second story houses the remainder of the bathrooms and bedrooms.

Car enthusiasts should know there is a five-vehicle garage that opens to a circular paveed driveway with space for a workshop inside.