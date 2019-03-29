 Skip to main content
Parker Glassman holds up an oyster he found.

Spring break campers scope out Sarasota Bay

Logan Hays checks out his net for marine life.

MacKenzie Powers examines her net to see if she scooped up any marine life.

Isabella Lampos and Dana Fasoldt search for marine life.

Zoe Kokemuller checks her net for marine life.

Chase Henderson drags his tub into Sarasota Bay. Campers used the bins as a holding spot for any marine life they found.

Isabella Lampos and Dana Fasoldt search for marine life.

Madison Scott drags drags her tub into Sarasota Bay. Campers used the bins as a holding spot for any marine life they found.

Dana Fasoldt, Ty Brown and Isabella Lampos check out the marine life other campers found.

Parker Glassman and Domi Kiss search for marine life.

Mote's Flippers, Flukes, Fin and Fun camp let first to fifth graders search the Bay for marine life March 29.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

School might be on break for a week, but some students were still willing to keep on learning.

In March 29, 20 campers at Mote Marine Laboratory’s Flukes, Flippers, Fins and Feet camp took to Sarasota Bay in search of marine life.

While skimming the water with nets, campers found crabs, egg sacs and other living organisms. At the end of the search, the group talked about what they found and had a chance to sneak a peek at what organisms they and their colleagues discovered. 

Spring break camp helped campers learn more about the world under water through hands-on activities, aquarium visits and water exploration.

