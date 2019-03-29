Spring break campers scope out Sarasota Bay

School might be on break for a week, but some students were still willing to keep on learning.

In March 29, 20 campers at Mote Marine Laboratory’s Flukes, Flippers, Fins and Feet camp took to Sarasota Bay in search of marine life.

While skimming the water with nets, campers found crabs, egg sacs and other living organisms. At the end of the search, the group talked about what they found and had a chance to sneak a peek at what organisms they and their colleagues discovered.

Spring break camp helped campers learn more about the world under water through hands-on activities, aquarium visits and water exploration.