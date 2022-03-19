 Skip to main content
From cups to tea kettles, Wilma Kroese offers a range of pottery items at the Spring Art Show and Sale.

Spring Art Show in Lakewood Ranch reveals wide range of talents

Lorena Lindsley created nightlights with a nautilus shell design.

A camel sculpture by Susan Kerr demonstrates her Raku technique that infuses smoke into the surface of a sculpture to generate cracks.

Barby Comins offers utensils, alcohol ink coasters, Judaica, and more.

Lakewood Ranch resident Valerie Rappe tries on a necklace from Elaine Vaughn.

Items crafted by Mary Litle include these geode necklaces.

Mary Litle creates jewelry from crystals, which she obtains from gem shows in the area.

Lakewood Ranch's Linda McMillan is a hit with her gnomes.

Deborah Jernigan demonstrates one of her all-natural garments.

Lakewood Ranch resident Debbie Bergtholdt purchases a gnome from Linda McMillan.

Susan Perry created this jewelry out of washers from the hardware store.

Susan Perry displays her jewelry, which is made out of everything from washers to green, rusted copper.

Wilma Kroese handcrafted these lanterns.

Susan Kerr poses with one of her sculptures, which use a Western variation of Japanese Raku that involves cracking the surface by infusing it with smoke.

A close view of Arline Bremer's glass paintings reveals their reversal of paint layering, and the bright colors that result from the glass surface.

Lorena Lindsley has created a series of palm tree bark night lights.

Elaine Vaughn's jewelry includes pieces of varying shapes.

Carol Krah stands beside her stained-glass work "Leaves and Ladies," featuring leaves dotted with lady bugs.

Arline Bremer's table features reverse paintings on glass; this medium offers reversed layering of paints and more vibrant colors, due to the glass surface.

Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch hosts it annual Spring Art Show and Sale.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

For the Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch, it was mission accomplished.

The fifth annual Spring Art Show and Sale at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall March 19 was designed to support the club by generating more interest and by giving its artists a chance to display their specialties.

Carol Krah, the president of the association, said they did pick up multiple requests to join the club, and the current club members displayed a wide-range of disciplines, including Raku pottery, glass painting, shawls, and sculptures made from recycled items.

Krah said that the show featured no pre-made work and that everything must be created by the artists themselves.

In addition to supporting artists, the Creative Art Association of Lakewood Ranch contributes to the Kid’s Camp scholarship fund at ArtCenter Manatee, with the center choosing a student to receive the scholarship.

