Spring Art Show in Lakewood Ranch reveals wide range of talents

For the Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch, it was mission accomplished.

The fifth annual Spring Art Show and Sale at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall March 19 was designed to support the club by generating more interest and by giving its artists a chance to display their specialties.

Carol Krah, the president of the association, said they did pick up multiple requests to join the club, and the current club members displayed a wide-range of disciplines, including Raku pottery, glass painting, shawls, and sculptures made from recycled items.

Krah said that the show featured no pre-made work and that everything must be created by the artists themselves.

In addition to supporting artists, the Creative Art Association of Lakewood Ranch contributes to the Kid’s Camp scholarship fund at ArtCenter Manatee, with the center choosing a student to receive the scholarship.