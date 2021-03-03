 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Kathy Junkins (back) brings her friends Fran and Jeff Wiser, who are visiting from Pennsylvania, to the play.

"Spoon River Anthology" comes to life in east Bradenton

Lakewood Ranch's Ken Junkins creates tombstones as props for the production.

Venice's Ann Hogg gets to know East County's Duane and Nancy Stasiewicz when they are seated at the same picnic table to watch the play.

Donna Defant, the director of the Players Centre for the Performing Arts' production of "Spoon River Anthology," welcomes the audience.

Jeffrey Kin, the artistic director for the Players Centre for the Performing Arts' production of "Spoon River Anthology," toasts the cast before the performance begins.

Lynn Jensen starts the play with a monologue. "Spoon River Anthology" was Jensen's first-ever performance.

Philip Troyer portrays Chase Henry, the town drunk, with plenty of enthusiasm.

Derek Dutcher uses a small gavel as part of his portrayal of Judge Sommers.

Scott Ehrenpreis makes the audience laugh with his portrayal of Benjamin Pantier. Ehrenpreis goes on to play five other characters in "Spoon River Anthology."

Jan Wallace brings Mrs. Benjamin Pantier to life.

Dozens of people come to the Players Centre of Performing Arts' production of "Spoon River Anthology."

Lynn Doyle plays Emily Sparks in the play. Her character talks about her son and religion.

Philip Troyer shares a story about taking a photo of Judge Sommers as part of his role of Penniwit the Artist.

Audience members listen intently as actors come on stage one-by-one in "Spoon River Anthology."

Cinda Goeken uses a fan to bring sass and drama to her performance of Lydia Puckett.

It was a beautiful day for live theater at Jiggs Landing. A 13-member cast from the Players Centre of Performing Arts performed "Spoon River Anthology."

Players Centre of Performing Arts performs "Spoon River Anthology" at Jiggs Landing.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Kathy Junkins sat at a picnic table at Jiggs Landing Feb. 27 with her friends Fran and Jeff Wiser, who were visiting from Pennsylvania. 

The chatted while waiting for the Players Centre of Performing Arts to begin its performance of "Spoon River Anthology."

Although Junkins husband, Ken, was the technical director for the production, Junkins said she didn't know anything about the play and was excited to see it.

"I'm also looking forward to seeing my favorite actors on the stage who are friends that I haven't seen in a year," Junkins said.

East County's Nancy Stasiewicz said with her love of theater and with the play happening so close to home, she and her husband, Duane, didn't want to pass up the opportunity.

"How can you beat being outside with live theater?" Stasiewicz said.

