"Spoon River Anthology" comes to life in east Bradenton

Lakewood Ranch's Kathy Junkins sat at a picnic table at Jiggs Landing Feb. 27 with her friends Fran and Jeff Wiser, who were visiting from Pennsylvania.

The chatted while waiting for the Players Centre of Performing Arts to begin its performance of "Spoon River Anthology."

Although Junkins husband, Ken, was the technical director for the production, Junkins said she didn't know anything about the play and was excited to see it.

"I'm also looking forward to seeing my favorite actors on the stage who are friends that I haven't seen in a year," Junkins said.

East County's Nancy Stasiewicz said with her love of theater and with the play happening so close to home, she and her husband, Duane, didn't want to pass up the opportunity.

"How can you beat being outside with live theater?" Stasiewicz said.