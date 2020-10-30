Spooky fun around the classroom in Lakewood Ranch

After Mason Goldberg, a student at Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch Town Center, made his way around a fenced area showing off his Captain America costume Oct. 30, he decided to show off his dance moves to the "Ghostbusters" theme song.

His classmates soon joined the fun. His classmates were dressed as princesses, superheroes and TV characters.

Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch Town Center has been doing its annual Parade of Costumes since the school opened in 2005. The school has passed its tradition onto the new Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch North, which opened this year.

While the children walked in the parade wearing their costumes, teachers filmed them so parents could view the parade. Unlike past years, parents were not able to come to the schools to watch the parade due to COVID-19.