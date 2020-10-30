 Skip to main content
Brooks Beirmann from Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch North is dressed as Woody. Courtesy photo.

Spooky fun around the classroom in Lakewood Ranch

Emma Bligh and Alliana Di Carlo from Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch North play together. Courtesy photo.

Faris Alkalouf from Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch North strikes a Catboy pose. Courtesy photo.

Jasmine Mosher dresses as a butterfly for the Parade of Costumes at Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch North. Courtesy photo.

Sophia Spergl puts on the Miraculous Ladybug costume for the Parade of Costumes at Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch North. Courtesy photo.

Cane Scherer sports a classic Captain America costume at Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch North. Courtesy photo.

Gavin Deshaeis shows off his ninja moves while dressed as Leonardo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the Parade of Costumes at Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch North. Courtesy photo.

Jacob Gallego will handle all delivery needs as a UPS driver. Courtesy photo.

Mia Medeiros loves her donut costume.

Lucas Crittenden waits for his class' Parade of Costumes to start at Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch Town Center.

Kira Miller dresses as a monkey and holds hands with Alice McCarthy during their Parade of Costumes at Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch Town Center.

Amelia Chiaro makes a face while Joaquin Vicente follows behind in the Parade of Costumes at Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch Town Center.

Rebeka Parrag walks with her classmates in the Parade of Costumes at Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch Town Center.

Misha Reus turns into a wolf as he growls.

Mason Goldberg has fun during the parade before busting out his dance moves to the "Ghostbusters" theme song.

Phoebe Horbath and Ava Marasco act like princesses in their Cinderella and Belle costumes.

Ava Harris walks alongside her teacher, Valerie Woytysiak, while Captain Harney and Kellen Duggin walk ahead of them in the parade.

Petra Rajiha glides across the playground.

Thomas Whittinghill shows off his dragon costume.

Jayce Kozel walks with Leo Elmasri during the parade.

Primrose schools in Lakewood Ranch continues tradition of annual Parade of Costumes.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

After Mason Goldberg, a student at Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch Town Center, made his way around a fenced area showing off his Captain America costume Oct. 30, he decided to show off his dance moves to the "Ghostbusters" theme song.

His classmates soon joined the fun. His classmates were dressed as princesses, superheroes and TV characters.

Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch Town Center has been doing its annual Parade of Costumes since the school opened in 2005. The school has passed its tradition onto the new Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch North, which opened this year. 

While the children walked in the parade wearing their costumes, teachers filmed them so parents could view the parade. Unlike past years, parents were not able to come to the schools to watch the parade due to COVID-19.

 

