Sponsorship party held on Jan. 15 for supporters of the Opera Gala

As a token of appreciation, a reception was held for sponsors of the Opera Gala on Jan. 15 at Maison Blanche.

The patrons gathered to sip champagne and wine, followed by a dinner. At the end of the evening, guests were able to take home a bottle of champagne as a way to celebrate the winter opera festival and an extended thanks for their sponsorship.

The French theme of the night followed in suit with the upcoming gala. The Opera Gala, “Une Belle Soiree a Paris,” will be held Saturday, Feb. 3 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.