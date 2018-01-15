 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairwomen Patricia Jones and Carol English

Sponsorship party held on Jan. 15 for supporters of the Opera Gala

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Patricia Jones and Carol English

Buy this Photo
The centerpiece in the room at the Maison Blanche.

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 |

The centerpiece in the room at the Maison Blanche.

Buy this Photo
Bonny Heet and Martin Martel

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 |

Bonny Heet and Martin Martel

Buy this Photo
Lydia and Patrick McKenzie

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 |

Lydia and Patrick McKenzie

Buy this Photo
Isabelle and Jack Wright

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 |

Isabelle and Jack Wright

Buy this Photo
Barbara and Tony Franke with Doug and Carolyn Ann Holder

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 |

Barbara and Tony Franke with Doug and Carolyn Ann Holder

Buy this Photo
Lydia McKenzie, Syvle DiGirolamo and Jacqueline Morton

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 |

Lydia McKenzie, Syvle DiGirolamo and Jacqueline Morton

Buy this Photo
Lydia McKenzie, Irene Bagby, Carol English, Patricia Jones, Chris Shivery and Isabella Wright

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 |

Lydia McKenzie, Irene Bagby, Carol English, Patricia Jones, Chris Shivery and Isabella Wright

Buy this Photo
Molly Schechter and Harold Ronson

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 |

Molly Schechter and Harold Ronson

Buy this Photo
Guests were given a bottle of champagne to take home at the end of the evening.

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 |

Guests were given a bottle of champagne to take home at the end of the evening.

Buy this Photo
Paul Cantor, Jennifer Simms and Ben Jones

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 |

Paul Cantor, Jennifer Simms and Ben Jones

Buy this Photo
Audrey Robbins, Elissa Soyka, Toby Siegel and Edie Chaifetz

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 |

Audrey Robbins, Elissa Soyka, Toby Siegel and Edie Chaifetz

Buy this Photo
Share
Patrons gathered at Maison Blanche to celebrate the opera
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

As a token of appreciation, a reception was held for sponsors of the Opera Gala on Jan. 15 at Maison Blanche.

The patrons gathered to sip champagne and wine, followed by a dinner. At the end of the evening, guests were able to take home a bottle of champagne as a way to celebrate the winter opera festival and an extended thanks for their sponsorship.

The French theme of the night followed in suit with the upcoming gala. The Opera Gala, “Une Belle Soiree a Paris,” will be held Saturday, Feb. 3 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Related Stories

Advertisement