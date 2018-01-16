 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Michelle Senglaub, Jules Price and Susan Malloy Jones

Sponsors celebrate the upcoming Asolo Gala

Mark Curry, Chris Buckley-Currie, Carolyn Keystone and Jim Meekison

Scott Guinn, Heather Reid

Ann and Tom Charters

Erin Christy, Cyndi Riddell, Julie Riddell and Nicole Christie

Matt Simone and Asa Thomas

Mary Lou Winnick, Joan Wood and Linda DiGabriele

Susan Buck and Teri Hansen

Co-Chairwomen Michelle Senglaub, Jules Price and Susan Malloy Jones

John Wissler, Joanne Fabec, Jeremy Hammond-Chambers and Jules Price

Gary and Elizabeth Butler and Margaret Wise

Donna Koffman and Audrey Robbins

Even the platters the hors d'oeuvres were served on fit the California coastal theme.

Jeff Boyd and Dan Vigne

Jules Price gives a speech thanking each of the sponsors.

Carrington Smart picks a name out of the hat to win the drawing of the night.

Veronica Brady and Jeremy Schwimmer

Carrington Smart and Brendan Callahan

The pre-party gala was held on Jan. 16 at the Dimmitt Automotive Group
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Amongst white, black, orange and yellow cars, sponsors mingled and celebrated the upcoming Asolo Gala.

The Asolo Gala will be held on March 3 at the Art Ovation Hotel Sarasota. The theme, Old Hollywood at Cocoanut Grove, is evident in the invites, live auction and raffle drawing. For the auction, the highest bidder goes home with a 14-day cruise, which travels from San Francisco to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, making stops along the California and Mexico coast. One lucky winner will enjoy a three-night stay for two in Los Angeles, complete with airfare, hotel accommodations, private tour and dinner. Raffle tickets will be sold for $100 before and during the Gala.

Sponsors who purchased a raffle ticket the night of the pre-party were given a light-up necklace to wear around the party.

