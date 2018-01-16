Sponsors celebrate the upcoming Asolo Gala

Amongst white, black, orange and yellow cars, sponsors mingled and celebrated the upcoming Asolo Gala.

The Asolo Gala will be held on March 3 at the Art Ovation Hotel Sarasota. The theme, Old Hollywood at Cocoanut Grove, is evident in the invites, live auction and raffle drawing. For the auction, the highest bidder goes home with a 14-day cruise, which travels from San Francisco to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, making stops along the California and Mexico coast. One lucky winner will enjoy a three-night stay for two in Los Angeles, complete with airfare, hotel accommodations, private tour and dinner. Raffle tickets will be sold for $100 before and during the Gala.

Sponsors who purchased a raffle ticket the night of the pre-party were given a light-up necklace to wear around the party.