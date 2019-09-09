 Skip to main content
John Kinahan tosses his water balloon.

Splish, splash: Families dive into Fun Night at Arlington Park

Monday, Sep. 9, 2019 |

Alexis LaVasseur, 11, waits for the water balloon toss to start.

Dave Oleaga throws a water balloon to his little brother, Josh.

Delores and John Kinahan

Vlad and Josh Oleaga

Emily Randell, Arlington Park supervisor of recreation facilities, passes out water balloons as she explains the rules to the kids.

Josh Oleaga poses with his football.

Aerien Goveia catches his water balloon.

Arlington Park and Aquatic Center hosted its September Family Fun Night on Sept. 6.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Friday night was filled with pool toys and water balloons at Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex's Family Fun Night in the Pool. 

The free event, which welcomed families and children up to age 12, featured games such as water football, water basketball, and a water balloon toss. It was the fourth family fun night held by the center. 

Emily Oberlin, facilities manger, said the center tries to alternate its family night themes between pool nights and gym nights.

Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex, 2650 Waldemere St., will host two Halloween-themed events next month. There will be a Halloween Trail Carnival on Oct. 25 and a Pumpkin Splash in the pool on Oct. 26. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

