Splish, splash: Families dive into Fun Night at Arlington Park

Friday night was filled with pool toys and water balloons at Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex's Family Fun Night in the Pool.

The free event, which welcomed families and children up to age 12, featured games such as water football, water basketball, and a water balloon toss. It was the fourth family fun night held by the center.

Emily Oberlin, facilities manger, said the center tries to alternate its family night themes between pool nights and gym nights.

Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex, 2650 Waldemere St., will host two Halloween-themed events next month. There will be a Halloween Trail Carnival on Oct. 25 and a Pumpkin Splash in the pool on Oct. 26.