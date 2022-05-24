Sparkle on the Runway entertains River Strand residents in Bradenton

Although many of the participants at the Sparkle on the Runway fashion show May 24 at the River Strand Golf and Country Club never had worked as models, their many friends in the neighborhood made their job easier.

When River Strand's Joan Clowser originally was asked to be a model, she said no. But then she thought about all her friends and figured it would be fun.

"And then, some of the money goes to the Manatee County Food Bank," she said.

Fellow River Strand resident Patricia Harper agreed that it would be fun with all her friends in the audience.

"This is a wonderful event," she said. "Eloise Eckler does a spectacular job, and it's so nice to see everybody dressed and enjoying themselves."

River Strand's Eckler recruits other community members to help her put on the event, which has no club sponsoring it, just local residents who want to make a difference.

The event was the third fashion show by the residents but the first since 2019. It was the second to feature Foxy Lady clothes with a percentage of the proceeds going to Manatee County Food Bank. In addition to residents of River Strand, the audience also included residents of neighboring Stoneybrook.

Foxy Lady General Manager Jodi Frauhinger matched the models with clothes that fit their style.

Eckler said the bottom line was that the food bank could feed more people because of the effort.

“Our community is very giving,” she said. “We all come together, as you can see.”