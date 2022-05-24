 Skip to main content
Models Patricia Harper, Nancy Morgans (top), Anastasia Tess Magoulas (bottom), Christine Nichols-Brown, coordinator Eloise Eckler, and models Ellen Hunt, Joan Clowser, and Kathleen Link, gather together during dinner.

Sparkle on the Runway entertains River Strand residents in Bradenton

River Strand's Ellen Hunt dazzles with a striped outfit as she walks the runway.

Patricia Harper shows off a colorful dress during Sparkle on the Runway.

Jenny Sherr and Laurie Davis react as Davis wins a raffle prize, a set of Chesapeake candles.

Model Ellen Hunt makes an entrance to show off an outfit.

River Strand's Nancy Morgans waits her turn to walk the runway.

Ellen Hunt walks down the runway while Jodi Frauhiger tells the crowd about her outfit.

Those who attended had lots of chances at raffle prizes.

Gordana Picinich, Mary Ward, and Deon Gould, residents of River Strand, await the start of the show that benefitted the Manatee County Food Bank.

Anastasia Tess Magoulas reacts to the crowd as she shows off her necklace along with her outfit.

Sandy Benh of River Strand unwraps her raffle prize, a candle.

The crowd loves the outfits as well as the fact they are helping the food bank.

Betsy Chartier and Judy Woods of Stonybrook were invited to the event by River Strand's Eloise Eckler.

Jodi Frauhiger, general manager of Foxy Lady, introduces the models.

Patricia Harper takes to the aisle.

All eyes are on Joan Clowser as she walks the runway.

Vivienne Sivak, Nedra Clark, and Marlene Manela-Sincaglia socialize over dinner and some wine.

Event coordinator Eloise Eckler draws a winning raffle ticket.

Eloise Eckler is the organizer of the fashion show, while Jodi Frauhiger is general manager of Foxy Lady.

Nancy Morgans finishes her turn on the runway.

All eyes are on Kathleen Link as she shows off an outfit.

The fashion show benefits the Manatee County Food Bank.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

Although many of the participants at the Sparkle on the Runway fashion show May 24 at the River Strand Golf and Country Club never had worked as models, their many friends in the neighborhood made their job easier.

When River Strand's Joan Clowser originally was asked to be a model, she said no. But then she thought about all her friends and figured it would be fun.

"And then, some of the money goes to the Manatee County Food Bank," she said.

Fellow River Strand resident Patricia Harper agreed that it would be fun with all her friends in the audience.

"This is a wonderful event," she said. "Eloise Eckler does a spectacular job, and it's so nice to see everybody dressed and enjoying themselves."

River Strand's Eckler recruits other community members to help her put on the event, which has no club sponsoring it, just local residents who want to make a difference.

The event was the third fashion show by the residents but the first since 2019. It was the second to feature Foxy Lady clothes with a percentage of the proceeds going to Manatee County Food Bank. In addition to residents of River Strand, the audience also included residents of neighboring Stoneybrook.

Foxy Lady General Manager Jodi Frauhinger matched the models with clothes that fit their style.

Eckler said the bottom line was that the food bank could feed more people because of the effort.

“Our community is very giving,” she said. “We all come together, as you can see.”

