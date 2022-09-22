 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Luisa Goldman and Mary Ellen Mancini

SPARCC starts season with coffee event

Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 |

Luisa Goldman and Mary Ellen Mancini

Vickie Smith, Sandy Keir and Debbie Grossman

Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 |

Vickie Smith, Sandy Keir and Debbie Grossman

Auxiliary 1st vice president Andrea Andrus with Ning Qin and Maggie Shaw

Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 |

Auxiliary 1st vice president Andrea Andrus with Ning Qin and Maggie Shaw

Pat Reinhart and May Bsisu

Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 |

Pat Reinhart and May Bsisu

Crystal Leuty, Nancy Raymond, Judy Wolf

Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 |

Crystal Leuty, Nancy Raymond, Judy Wolf

Board chair Barbara Gardner and SPARCC President & CEO Jessica Hays

Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 |

Board chair Barbara Gardner and SPARCC President & CEO Jessica Hays

JoAnn Pack and Kathy Finnerty

Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 |

JoAnn Pack and Kathy Finnerty

Sherry Gluchov and Bonnie Van OverBeke

Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 |

Sherry Gluchov and Bonnie Van OverBeke

Maggie Shaw and Gay Zuercher

Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 |

Maggie Shaw and Gay Zuercher

Guests had plenty of breakfast and coffee.

Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 |

Guests had plenty of breakfast and coffee.

Andrea Andrus starts the program.

Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 |

Andrea Andrus starts the program.

SPARCC President & CEO Jessica Hays speaks to the crowd.

Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 |

SPARCC President & CEO Jessica Hays speaks to the crowd.

Bonnie Van OverBeke follows up in the program.

Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 |

Bonnie Van OverBeke follows up in the program.

Share
The Opening Coffee get together was held Sept. 21.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center started off its season by welcoming its many supporters to a coffee get together on Sept. 21. 

Members met at the Sarasota Yacht Club for the early morning event letting them know about SPARCC's services and plans for this coming fundraising season. 

 SPARCC President & CEO Jessica Hays thanked the audience for attending and brought up the importance of coming SPARCC events — including a card and game party, a gold tournament, a holiday luncheon and the annual gala — and how they provide funding for the organization's work helping abused people.

The SPARCCle by the Sea gala will be held at the Westin Sarasota on Nov. 18. 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement