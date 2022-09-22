SPARCC starts season with coffee event

The Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center started off its season by welcoming its many supporters to a coffee get together on Sept. 21.

Members met at the Sarasota Yacht Club for the early morning event letting them know about SPARCC's services and plans for this coming fundraising season.

SPARCC President & CEO Jessica Hays thanked the audience for attending and brought up the importance of coming SPARCC events — including a card and game party, a gold tournament, a holiday luncheon and the annual gala — and how they provide funding for the organization's work helping abused people.

The SPARCCle by the Sea gala will be held at the Westin Sarasota on Nov. 18.