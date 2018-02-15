Models sparkle on the runway for SPARCC

Shopping discounted designer fashion, sipping fine wine, watching a fashion show, what more can a girl want for a Thursday morning?

SPARCC had ladies walk the runway for their SPARCCle on the Runway: Fashion Police fashion show on Feb. 15 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The morning started with shopping from Treasure Chest boutique, SPARRC's resale boutique. Handbags from Coach, Prada shoes and multiple racks of clothing kept attendees busy digging for their perfect find. Raffle rings also lit up the shopping aisles, with guests hoping to win prizes such as a night at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, a watercolor painting of Lake Superior and the most "priceless" win of all, your car first in line at the valet after the show.

The fashion show kept guests laughing with comical remarks from the "fashion police" judges and gazing at the fashions walking down the runway, all of which came out of Treasure Chest boutique.