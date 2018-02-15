 Skip to main content
Roland Moser and Nati Schabat

Models sparkle on the runway for SPARCC

Co-Chairwomen Carol Pleas, Emily Walsh and Jill Raleigh

Courtney McAdams and Nessa McCoy

Diane Muldoon, Sandy Strom and Deborah Auer

Patti Rohe and Mimmy Carlson

Ileen Mckenzie and Peggy Walters

Carolyn Eggers and Karen Hastings

A model puts mascara on for the runway.

Mary Kay makeup artist gets a model ready for the show.

A model checks how her makeup is looking in a mirror.

The models were prepped with hair and makeup before the show.

Many designer shoes were available for purchase during the shopping hour.

Gretchen Bauer, Troy Turner and TC Cohn

Designer bags of all shapes, sizes and colors were available for purchase.

Jeanette Conley and Jami Goodlad

Mary Frances Seymour, Patricia Summerlee, Bobbie Myers and Lucy Lapides

Co-Chairwoman Carol Pleas, Pam Brabant, Lisa Cappiello and Joanne Bradshaw

Sandy Keir, Gabriella Messina, Jackie Marrison and Allie Chambers

Co-Chairwoman Carol Pleas, Roland Moser, Nati Schabat with Co-Chairwomen Emily Walsh and Jill Raleigh

Katherine Baker, Lana Acebo, Christina Cassata, Mariola Forsythe and Victoria Forsythe

Margaret Gutierrez and Jane Kolling

Kamila Wysocka of Makeup SRQ applies eye makeup to a model.

Mary Kay makeup artist dresses a model up with blue eyeliner.

Orchids of all colors centered the tables.

This year's theme was Fashion Police: Fine or Fined.

The desserts featured a chocolate shoe, a Chanel clutch chocolate topper and an edible tube of lipstick.

Molly Schechter, Matthew McGee and Michael Pleas

Jane Krombeen and Pam Emich

Kristy Thompson and Deb Kiner

Catherine Napoli, Hwei Lin Sung and Tina Napoli

Lisa Bosse and Debbie Thompson

Marylouise Pirola, Linda Zuczek and Nancy Johnson

Reeny Kaney and Ginny Calcutti fawn over the clothes for the show.

Ronna Ruben and Susan Kilman

Matthew McGee, aka Joan Rivers, greets guests in the ballroom.

Megan Heller, Stephanie Donnelly, Elizabeth Gioliaric, Diane Murray, Cathy Pizarro, Cindy Monchecourt and Rachel Campise

Auxiliary President Linda Bergen gives the welcome.

SPARCC President and. CEO Jessica Hays gives the opening remarks.

Jane walks down the runway in a black jumpsuit.

Kathleen owns the runway in a blue shawl.

A model walks down the runway towards the fashion police panel.

Models had to strike a pose at the end of the runway for the fashion police.

The fashion police included Co-Chairwoman Emily Walsh, Nati Shabat, Co-Chairwoman Carol Pleas and Joan Rivers (Matthew McGee).

The inspiration for the clothes was channeling the 80s.

Overall, the color theme for the morning was black, gold and red.

A model waves to the crowd as she walks down the runway.

This piece featured a black jacket, which revealed a see-through top underneath.

Another theme for the fashion was see-through items.

The cheetah accents were a classic twist to the modern black, the fashion police stated.

A tattoo sleeve made this model look extra edgy.

"Are those boots or ankle socks?" Joan Rivers asked as the model reached the fashion police panel.

This white dress was paired with gold high heels.

Gold sparkled the runway on many occasions.

Fashionistas in the audience looked just as chic as the models.

This black dress carried on the see-through trend.

This green dress made for the most bold color of the morning.

A trend on the runway and on the streets right now is fanny packs.

The Michael Jackson, is how one fashion police judge took this look.

One of the biggest trends for the show was feathers.

SPARCCle on the Runway: Fashion Police was hosted Feb. 15 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Shopping discounted designer fashion, sipping fine wine, watching a fashion show, what more can a girl want for a Thursday morning? 

SPARCC had ladies walk the runway for their SPARCCle on the Runway: Fashion Police fashion show on Feb. 15 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. 

The morning started with shopping from Treasure Chest boutique, SPARRC's resale boutique. Handbags from Coach, Prada shoes and multiple racks of clothing kept attendees busy digging for their perfect find. Raffle rings also lit up the shopping aisles, with guests hoping to win prizes such as a night at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, a watercolor painting of Lake Superior and the most "priceless" win of all, your car first in line at the valet after the show. 

The fashion show kept guests laughing with comical remarks from the "fashion police" judges and gazing at the fashions walking down the runway, all of which came out of Treasure Chest boutique. 

 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

