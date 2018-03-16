Guests sparkle for SPARCC's annual gala

Women in long sequin gowns put a little sparkle into Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center's gala on March 16 at The Westin Sarasota.

SPARCC's "SPARRCle in the City" gala is the organization's annual gala, which is a big contributor of the funds needed to support SPARCC's mission. The organization aims to provide services for sexual abuse survivors. These survivors use SPARCC for no-cost resources such as legal assistance, crisis counseling and emergency shelter.

Before dinner, guests mingled on the sixth floor of The Westin Sarasota, sipping cocktails and trying hors d'oeuvres before the dinner bell rang, signaling guests to head into the ballroom. From there, guests heard from SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays and Co-Chairwoman Barbara Gardner.

The night continued with a live auction, donation opportunity, silent auction and last but certainly not least, a chance to dance to "Big Night Out."