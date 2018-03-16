 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwoman Lynne Koy and Barbara Gardner with SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays

Guests sparkle for SPARCC's annual gala

Friday, Mar. 16, 2018 |

Co-Chairwoman Lynne Koy and Barbara Gardner with SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays

Jessica and Nathan Hays

Jessica and Nathan Hays

The Westin Sarasota ballroom was nicely decorated in white and gold accents.

The Westin Sarasota ballroom was nicely decorated in white and gold accents.

During cocktail hour, raffle tickets were sold for a 7-day Holland America cruise.

During cocktail hour, raffle tickets were sold for a 7-day Holland America cruise.

"Big Night Out" played music during cocktail hour and after the gala for dancing.

"Big Night Out" played music during cocktail hour and after the gala for dancing.

John Revisky and Dena Prose

John Revisky and Dena Prose

Megan and Tad Kitchner

Megan and Tad Kitchner

Ron and Micki H. Gamer

Ron and Micki H. Gamer

Charles Murray and Pandora Strasler Murray

Charles Murray and Pandora Strasler Murray

Maryann Carlson, Debbie LaMarca and Co-Chairwoman Lynne Koy

Maryann Carlson, Debbie LaMarca and Co-Chairwoman Lynne Koy

Marilyn Buzzard, Patty Grossman and Donna Danner

Marilyn Buzzard, Patty Grossman and Donna Danner

Before the dinner, guests were able to view the silent and live auction items.

Before the dinner, guests were able to view the silent and live auction items.

Ozzie and Linda Patzmann

Ozzie and Linda Patzmann

Donna Baker and Karin Jones

Donna Baker and Karin Jones

Tim and Diane Muldon with Michael and Coral Pleas

Tim and Diane Muldon with Michael and Coral Pleas

Nati Shabat

Nati Shabat

Clare Therieau and Eric Thelen

Clare Therieau and Eric Thelen

Jim Doyle and Co-Chairwoman Lynne Koy

Jim Doyle and Co-Chairwoman Lynne Koy

Ozzie and Linda Patzmann, Patty Grossman, Donna Danner and Dave Grossman with Marilyn and Bob Buzzard

Ozzie and Linda Patzmann, Patty Grossman, Donna Danner and Dave Grossman with Marilyn and Bob Buzzard

Rhonda and Jeff Callahan

Rhonda and Jeff Callahan

A "Wall of wines," which included a large variety of fine wines, was the first auction item.

A "Wall of wines," which included a large variety of fine wines, was the first auction item.

Marshall Fernandez and Carole Krouse

Marshall Fernandez and Carole Krouse

Guests were offered jerk chicken with mango relish on papaya before dinner.

Guests were offered jerk chicken with mango relish on papaya before dinner.

Jeff Hedlof and Carolyn Rummel

Jeff Hedlof and Carolyn Rummel

Roland Moser and Nati Shabat

Roland Moser and Nati Shabat

Joan Castellani and Co-Chairwoman Lynne Koy

Joan Castellani and Co-Chairwoman Lynne Koy

Olivia Thomas and Roxie Jerde

Olivia Thomas and Roxie Jerde

Courtney and Paul Tarantino

Courtney and Paul Tarantino

Carol and Larry English with Hank and Melinda Foster

Carol and Larry English with Hank and Melinda Foster

Five silent auction items were available for bidding during cocktail hour.

Five silent auction items were available for bidding during cocktail hour.

Rae Mulligan and Beth Jacobsen

Rae Mulligan and Beth Jacobsen

Dr. and Mrs. Stuart Burstein

Dr. and Mrs. Stuart Burstein

"SPARCCle in the City was hosted March 16 at The Westin Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Women in long sequin gowns put a little sparkle into Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center's gala on March 16 at The Westin Sarasota.

SPARCC's "SPARRCle in the City" gala is the organization's annual gala, which is a big contributor of the funds needed to support SPARCC's mission. The organization aims to provide services for sexual abuse survivors. These survivors use SPARCC for no-cost resources such as legal assistance, crisis counseling and emergency shelter.

Before dinner, guests mingled on the sixth floor of The Westin Sarasota, sipping cocktails and trying hors d'oeuvres before the dinner bell rang, signaling guests to head into the ballroom. From there, guests heard from SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays and Co-Chairwoman Barbara Gardner.

The night continued with a live auction, donation opportunity, silent auction and last but certainly not least, a chance to dance to "Big Night Out."

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

