SPARCC mixes shopping and fashion for 2021 SPARCCle on the Runway

SPARCCle on the Runway returned in an all-new format at Michael's on East on March 2.

The annual event had a hybrid format this year where the fashion show was streamed live while guests picked out clothes and other fashionable items at a socially-distanced pop-up boutique at Michael's on East. Attendees were able to shop on the many items from the SPARCC Treasure Chest store and bid on the fashion show's clothing items into the evening.