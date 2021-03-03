 Skip to main content
Co-chairwomen Darci Jacob and Sandy Kier with Debbie Grossman and Katherine Pike

SPARCC mixes shopping and fashion for 2021 SPARCCle on the Runway

SPARCC Treasure Chest had plenty of clothing options for guests.

SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hayes with Mary Ellen Mancini

Mary Harper, Cathy Landis, Merry Sutter, Marlies Fetsch, Robin Fetsch, Irene Hagman and Sue Ghezzi

Terri Baker and co-chairwoman Darci Jacob

SPARCC Treasure Chest had a number of jewelry pieces on display.

SPARCC Treasure Chest of handbags and accessories on display.

Tammy Justus and Lulu Pozas

Arleen Smagacz, Treasure Chest manager Linda Thull and Laurie Etter

SPARCC Treasure Chest had thousands of items on display, not even counting the jewelry.

Pam Koepf and Maureen Sehr

SPARCC Treasure Chest had several pieces of footwear on display.

Joan Castellani, Barbara Gardner, Jo Ann Heisen, Janet Allgair, Gwen Arcara, Bonnie McIntyre and Amber Kerr

SPARCC Treasure Chest Manager Laura Thull, SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hayes and Mary Ellen Mancini

SPARCC Treasure Chest had thousands of items on display.

Guests picked out clothes at Michael's on East and enjoyed a streamed fashion show.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

SPARCCle on the Runway returned in an all-new format at Michael's on East on March 2. 

The annual event had a hybrid format this year where the fashion show was streamed live while guests picked out clothes and other fashionable items at a socially-distanced pop-up boutique at Michael's on East. Attendees were able to shop on the many items from the SPARCC Treasure Chest store and bid on the fashion show's clothing items into the evening.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

