SPARCC celebrates the holidays

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center supporters got in the holiday spirit Dec. 13.

About 160 people gathered for the festive Cookies, Cakes and Carolers luncheon at Michael’s On East. Before sitting down for lunch, attendees perused tables of silent auction items ranging from a Michael’s On East signature chocolate cake to watercolor paintings by Linda Bergen.

Guests also eyed trays of cakes and cookies as part of the bake sale, and this year an award was given out for best presentation in the sale. Attendees also donated gift cards, toys and gifts to be given to survivors who utilize SPARCC.