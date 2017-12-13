 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Event chairwomen, President and CEO of SPARCC Jessica Hays, Diane Muldoon and Edie Smith

SPARCC celebrates the holidays

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Event chairwomen, President and CEO of SPARCC Jessica Hays, Diane Muldoon and Edie Smith

Buy this Photo
Carmela Quagliato and Pam Hughes

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Carmela Quagliato and Pam Hughes

Buy this Photo
Annette Siebert, Margo Bischof and Noreen Chamblin

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Annette Siebert, Margo Bischof and Noreen Chamblin

Buy this Photo
Joanne Miller, Linda Bergen and Dori Zingmond

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Joanne Miller, Linda Bergen and Dori Zingmond

Buy this Photo
Tables were decorated with candy cane centerpieces.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Tables were decorated with candy cane centerpieces.

Buy this Photo
Sandy Strom and Jan Wagner

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Sandy Strom and Jan Wagner

Buy this Photo
Susan Lanier, Marion Hughes and Jean Gorgiades

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Susan Lanier, Marion Hughes and Jean Gorgiades

Buy this Photo
Rhonda Hughes and Mary Andrews

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Rhonda Hughes and Mary Andrews

Buy this Photo
Kathy Finnerty and Sue McDermott

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Kathy Finnerty and Sue McDermott

Buy this Photo
Diane Muldoon, Vicki Mara and Debbie Davis

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Diane Muldoon, Vicki Mara and Debbie Davis

Buy this Photo
Debbie Grossman, Anne Murfin and Barbara Skentzos

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Debbie Grossman, Anne Murfin and Barbara Skentzos

Buy this Photo
Debbie Grossman, Mary Ellen Mancini, Sandy Keir and Jackie Marrison

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Debbie Grossman, Mary Ellen Mancini, Sandy Keir and Jackie Marrison

Buy this Photo
Sandy Brooks and Diane Combs

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Sandy Brooks and Diane Combs

Buy this Photo
Monica Barth, Shana Zamikoff and SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hayes

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Monica Barth, Shana Zamikoff and SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hayes

Buy this Photo
Mary Sue Baker and Monica Streacker

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Mary Sue Baker and Monica Streacker

Buy this Photo
Andee Luther and Elaine Rumana

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 |

Andee Luther and Elaine Rumana

Buy this Photo
Share
SPARCC hosted a Cookies, Cakes and Carolers luncheon Dec. 13 at Michael's On East.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center supporters got in the holiday spirit Dec. 13.

About 160 people gathered for the festive Cookies, Cakes and Carolers luncheon at Michael’s On East. Before sitting down for lunch, attendees perused tables of silent auction items ranging from a Michael’s On East signature chocolate cake to watercolor paintings by Linda Bergen.

Guests also eyed trays of cakes and cookies as part of the bake sale, and this year an award was given out for best presentation in the sale. Attendees also donated gift cards, toys and gifts to be given to survivors who utilize SPARCC.

Related Stories