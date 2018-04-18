 Skip to main content
SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays and Auxiliary President Linda Bergen

SPARCC celebrates season accomplishments

Lori Deitz and Gay Zuercher were named honorary lifetime auxiliary members at the luncheon.

Darci Jacob, Clara Schneider and Ann Williford

Annette Seibert and June Gruner

Marie Grayber and Sandy Kier

Gay Zuercher, Lauren Saleh and Loretta Visconti

Jean Georgiades, Sue Adams and Marion Hughes

Margo Bischof and Whitney Sale

SPARCC Communications Manager Cherie Heasley and Courtiney Ryan

Beth Leslie and Linda Patzman

Sandy Fulkerson and Jan Van Iten

Marge Lavender and Andee Luther

Martha Dyon, Luisa Goldman, Sheila Fox and Dori Zingmond

Debbie Grossman and Diane Muldoon

Marion Huffmire, Pat Knasiak, Tracy Seider and Sandy Strom

Dschulia Glover and Linda Thronton

Honorary lifetime Auxiliary member Lori Deitz, Auxiliary President Linda Bergen and honorary lifetime Auxiliary member Gay Zuercher

On April 18, auxiliary members and ambassadors gathered for a spring luncheon at The Harbourside Ballroom.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

As another season comes to close, it’s time to look back on the accomplishments reached in the last few months.

On April 18, Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center Auxiliary hosted its Auxiliary Spring Luncheon to do just that.

About 90 women gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom of The Resort at Longboat Key Club to await the announcement of how much money was raised this year.

Auxiliary President Linda Bergen was happy to announce that through fundraising and the work of the attendees in the room, $528,599.11 was raised for SPARCC. Last year, $178,928.60 was raised.

“You do make a difference,” Bergen said to the crowd.

SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays said the events held this year “shattered” expectations.

“Everything you all do raises awareness and funds critical to SPARCC,” she said.

At the end of the luncheon, Bergen had a special announcement to make.

The Auxiliary named Lori Deitz and Gay Zuercher honorary lifetime Auxiliary members.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

