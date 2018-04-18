SPARCC celebrates season accomplishments

As another season comes to close, it’s time to look back on the accomplishments reached in the last few months.

On April 18, Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center Auxiliary hosted its Auxiliary Spring Luncheon to do just that.

About 90 women gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom of The Resort at Longboat Key Club to await the announcement of how much money was raised this year.

Auxiliary President Linda Bergen was happy to announce that through fundraising and the work of the attendees in the room, $528,599.11 was raised for SPARCC. Last year, $178,928.60 was raised.

“You do make a difference,” Bergen said to the crowd.

SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays said the events held this year “shattered” expectations.

“Everything you all do raises awareness and funds critical to SPARCC,” she said.

At the end of the luncheon, Bergen had a special announcement to make.

The Auxiliary named Lori Deitz and Gay Zuercher honorary lifetime Auxiliary members.