SPARCC CEO President Jessica Hays with Nathan Hays

SPARCC celebrates 40 years with Ruby Gala

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 |

Chairs Mark Muse, Barbara Gardner, Shirley Wulf and Kimberley Pelyk

More than 200 people attended the event.

Joan and Larry Castellani

Sandy Campbell and Lynne Koy

Chris and Angela Wetzig

Tracey Stetler

Kevin Pustay

The event had over 200 attendees.

The Castellani Crowd

Jill Luke and Kelly Johnson

Kristen Henning serves up jerk chicken salad.

The SPARCCle in the City gala was held Oct. 22.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center had its welcome return to in-person fundraising events with its SPARCCle in the City gala on Oct. 22.

The annual event, held this year at the Westin Sarasota, had a ruby theme with guests sporting red and black attire. The event's table decor was full of roses and other scarlet colors to match. 

Attendees mingled before filling the ballroom for dinner and to bid on silent auction items and raffles for cruise trips. The night ended with people dancing to music from the Bay Kings. 

