SPARCC celebrates 40 years with Ruby Gala

The Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center had its welcome return to in-person fundraising events with its SPARCCle in the City gala on Oct. 22.

The annual event, held this year at the Westin Sarasota, had a ruby theme with guests sporting red and black attire. The event's table decor was full of roses and other scarlet colors to match.

Attendees mingled before filling the ballroom for dinner and to bid on silent auction items and raffles for cruise trips. The night ended with people dancing to music from the Bay Kings.