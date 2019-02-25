Spanish Main gets all shook up with Elvis

Spanish Main Yacht Club residents grabbed their blue suede shoes and headed to Heartbreak Hotel Feb. 25.

Except there were no broken hearts – just Elvis fans waiting for the king.

On Monday night, Chris Olsen, er, Elvis made a special appearance at the residence and performed for 100 music enthusiasts.

But Elvis wasn’t the only star present.

Later in the concert, Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond took the stage to complete the trifecta.