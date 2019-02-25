 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Valerie and Peter Mellor and Pat Knudson

Spanish Main gets all shook up with Elvis

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Valerie and Peter Mellor and Pat Knudson

Buy this Photo
Elvis kicked off the evening before Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond performed.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Elvis kicked off the evening before Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond performed.

Buy this Photo
Judy Behny and Eleanor McConnell

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Judy Behny and Eleanor McConnell

Buy this Photo
Chris Olsen performs as Elvis for 100 Spanish Main residents.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Chris Olsen performs as Elvis for 100 Spanish Main residents.

Buy this Photo
Patty Vaccaro and Wendy Duerkop

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Patty Vaccaro and Wendy Duerkop

Buy this Photo
Elvis sings “Burning Love.”

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Elvis sings “Burning Love.”

Buy this Photo
Erika Matheis and Jim Mason

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Erika Matheis and Jim Mason

Buy this Photo
Elvis brought out a teddy bear for one special concert goer.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Elvis brought out a teddy bear for one special concert goer.

Buy this Photo
Tom and Sue Reese and Marva Brown

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Tom and Sue Reese and Marva Brown

Buy this Photo
Fans get excited as Elvis makes his appearance.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Fans get excited as Elvis makes his appearance.

Buy this Photo
Connie Hall and Don Wichman

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Connie Hall and Don Wichman

Buy this Photo
Chris Olsen points to the crowd as he performs.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Chris Olsen points to the crowd as he performs.

Buy this Photo
Share
The king of rock and roll made an appearance at Spanish Main Yacht Club Feb. 25.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Spanish Main Yacht Club residents grabbed their blue suede shoes and headed to Heartbreak Hotel Feb. 25.

Except there were no broken hearts – just Elvis fans waiting for the king.

On Monday night, Chris Olsen, er, Elvis made a special appearance at the residence and performed for 100 music enthusiasts.

But Elvis wasn’t the only star present.

Later in the concert, Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond took the stage to complete the trifecta.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement