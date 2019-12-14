 Skip to main content
Santa Claus and Everleigh Zetts, 6 months

Southside Village hosts festive night

Aaliyah Allen, 3, and Mirabella Shank, 4

Louis, 2, and Kevin Griffith ride down the snow slide.

Kandis Greiner, Everleigh Zetts, Karen Nagle, Alexander Hodge, Siobhan Devlin, Pat Payne, Ann Anderson, Rich Anderson and Rachel Shepar

Jagger Gruters

Aiden, 12, Ethan, 8, Paige, 5, and Allison Seymour

Tony and Ava, 2, Krcmar

The Music Compound students perform during the holiday stroll.

Suzy Kalin, Piper Gruters and Kari Bunker

Southside Village Business Association held its annual Southside Village Holiday Stroll on Dec. 13.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Christmas sweaters and Santa hats took over Hillview Street and Osprey Avenue on Dec. 13 for the Southside Village Business Association annual Southside Village Holiday Stroll. 

The night featured a snow slide, visits with Santa Claus and a holiday concert from the Music Compound. Southside Village stores participated in a storefront decorating contest, extended business hours and festive crafts. Proceeds from the event benefited Girls, Inc. 

 

 

 

 

 

