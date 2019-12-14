Southside Village hosts festive night

Christmas sweaters and Santa hats took over Hillview Street and Osprey Avenue on Dec. 13 for the Southside Village Business Association annual Southside Village Holiday Stroll.

The night featured a snow slide, visits with Santa Claus and a holiday concert from the Music Compound. Southside Village stores participated in a storefront decorating contest, extended business hours and festive crafts. Proceeds from the event benefited Girls, Inc.