Southside School Foundation for the Arts hits the right note

It was a once in a lifetime experience to hear Sandy Cameron in such close proximity.

The Southside School Foundation of the Arts hosted an Art Immersion night at Art Ovation Hotel on April 13. Guests mingled in a cocktail hour and perused the raffle item options before the concert while the Southside Elementary jazz band played in the background.

Ainsley Costello, a former Southside student, performed for the group first, and then Sandy Cameron followed. Cameron is a famous violinist, who played at the Van Wezel with Chris Botti last year.

The fundraiser benefitted a deepening arts program at Southside Elementary.