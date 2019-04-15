 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Violinist Sandy Cameron played for the fundraiser towards the end of the night. Photo by Niki Kottmann.

Southside School Foundation for the Arts hits the right note

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

Violinist Sandy Cameron played for the fundraiser towards the end of the night. Photo by Niki Kottmann.

Buy this Photo
Executive board members Brian Hersh, Rachel Feldman, Kevin Harlan, Deanna Creaturo and Jenn Stutler

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

Executive board members Brian Hersh, Rachel Feldman, Kevin Harlan, Deanna Creaturo and Jenn Stutler

Buy this Photo
Ainsley Costello, a former Southside Elementary student, sang for the fundraiser.

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

Ainsley Costello, a former Southside Elementary student, sang for the fundraiser.

Buy this Photo
There was a raffle with packages for experiences around town.

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

There was a raffle with packages for experiences around town.

Buy this Photo
Kevin Harlan with Erin and Keith Zolner

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

Kevin Harlan with Erin and Keith Zolner

Buy this Photo
Emily Werner, Deanna Creaturo and Dani Sobolewski

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

Emily Werner, Deanna Creaturo and Dani Sobolewski

Buy this Photo
Laura DeLeo, Melinda Zeitler and Julie Piccirillo

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

Laura DeLeo, Melinda Zeitler and Julie Piccirillo

Buy this Photo
Frank Piccirillo and Joe Feldman

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

Frank Piccirillo and Joe Feldman

Buy this Photo
The Southside Elementary jazz band played through the reception.

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

The Southside Elementary jazz band played through the reception.

Buy this Photo
Kerry McCarthy, Storm Tentler, Cary Woods and Von Kolpe

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

Kerry McCarthy, Storm Tentler, Cary Woods and Von Kolpe

Buy this Photo
Trevor and Sylvia Dolan with Malele Nzeza and Southside Elementary principal Jennifer Nzeza

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

Trevor and Sylvia Dolan with Malele Nzeza and Southside Elementary principal Jennifer Nzeza

Buy this Photo
Dara Spiro and Peter Fassbender

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

Dara Spiro and Peter Fassbender

Buy this Photo
Dennis and Patricia Blanco

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

Dennis and Patricia Blanco

Buy this Photo
Brian and Laura Hersh

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

Brian and Laura Hersh

Buy this Photo
Jennifer DeFranco and Tracy Wolfe

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

Jennifer DeFranco and Tracy Wolfe

Buy this Photo
Guest artist Karen Chandler had an art display before the concert.

Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 |

Guest artist Karen Chandler had an art display before the concert.

Buy this Photo
Share
Sandy Cameron, a renowned violinist, played at an SSFA fundraiser on April 13.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

It was a once in a lifetime experience to hear Sandy Cameron in such close proximity.

The Southside School Foundation of the Arts hosted an Art Immersion night at Art Ovation Hotel on April 13. Guests mingled in a cocktail hour and perused the raffle item options before the concert while the Southside Elementary jazz band played in the background. 

Ainsley Costello, a former Southside student, performed for the group first, and then Sandy Cameron followed. Cameron is a famous violinist, who played at the Van Wezel with Chris Botti last year. 

The fundraiser benefitted a deepening arts program at Southside Elementary. 

Related Stories

Advertisement