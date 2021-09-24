 Skip to main content
Jidane and Ramzi Ghamra were ready for the day.

Southside Kindergarten kids sing for Go Gold event

Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 |

The school's kindergarten classes sing as one.

Leo Nappo walks to school.

Ashley Cave, Marshall Alexander and Ernie Cave

Sloane Sanchez poses for a photo.

Students took photos of flowers assembled outside.

Celia Chau plays with bubbles.

Pierce Galt goes incognito for his performance.

Gwenyth, Alex and Celia Chau waited for the performance to start.

Shayla Fisher waves to a friend.

Lindsay and Niko Nappo wait to see Leo Nappo sing.

Andrea and America Campos

Weston Schurt

Jason Massey sits at the side.

Charlotte Haut sings along.

Principal Jamie Hannon

Micaela Jones had her class pose.

Parents cheer on the show.

Teacher Dani Sobo, Rafa Rivolta and Meredith Hall

Lindsey Johnson has her class pose for photos.

The school's annual Go Gold day raises awareness of childhood cancer.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

A steady stream of students wearing bright gold attire made their way into Southside Elementary school for the annual Go Gold day on Sept. 24.

The annual event raises awareness and funds for the Benjamin Gilkey Fund for Innovation Pediatric Research, which was established in honor of Benjamin Gilkey, a third-grade student at Southside Elementary who died of leukemia in 2017. Money raised from the event goes to Johns Hopkins All Children's Cancer Center and Blood Disorders Institute.

Children adorned themselves with gold shirts, pants, shoes, accessories and face paint for the day. 

The school has had a number of different ceremonies and celebration over the years and mixed it up this year with an outdoor song performance from the various kindergarten classes. Families stayed after the bell rang to watch their students gather at the front of the school to sing a number of songs. They later gathered in groups and took pictures with teachers and family.

Classes went out to the play area later in the day to take photos with a large "Go Gold" sign. 

