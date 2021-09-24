Southside Kindergarten kids sing for Go Gold event

A steady stream of students wearing bright gold attire made their way into Southside Elementary school for the annual Go Gold day on Sept. 24.

The annual event raises awareness and funds for the Benjamin Gilkey Fund for Innovation Pediatric Research, which was established in honor of Benjamin Gilkey, a third-grade student at Southside Elementary who died of leukemia in 2017. Money raised from the event goes to Johns Hopkins All Children's Cancer Center and Blood Disorders Institute.

Children adorned themselves with gold shirts, pants, shoes, accessories and face paint for the day.

The school has had a number of different ceremonies and celebration over the years and mixed it up this year with an outdoor song performance from the various kindergarten classes. Families stayed after the bell rang to watch their students gather at the front of the school to sing a number of songs. They later gathered in groups and took pictures with teachers and family.

Classes went out to the play area later in the day to take photos with a large "Go Gold" sign.