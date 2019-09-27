 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Third graders Nora Olson and Natalia Pergolese

Southside goes gold for childhood cancer awareness

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Third graders Nora Olson and Natalia Pergolese

Buy this Photo
Sarah Fergusson, Kim Ledesma, Laura Gilkey and Tanya Ramos

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Sarah Fergusson, Kim Ledesma, Laura Gilkey and Tanya Ramos

Buy this Photo
Kindergarteners wait for the pep rally to begins.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Kindergarteners wait for the pep rally to begins.

Buy this Photo
Third grader Asher Morrissey dances to "Happy" by Pharrell Williams.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Third grader Asher Morrissey dances to "Happy" by Pharrell Williams.

Buy this Photo
First graders John Lane, Pierce Schwager, Grant Toale, Nolan VanOverbake and Riordan Esper

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

First graders John Lane, Pierce Schwager, Grant Toale, Nolan VanOverbake and Riordan Esper

Buy this Photo
Laura Gilkey thanks the school for their part in the district-wide fundraiser .

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Laura Gilkey thanks the school for their part in the district-wide fundraiser .

Buy this Photo
Southside Elementary School goes gold to raise awareness about childhood cancer.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Southside Elementary School goes gold to raise awareness about childhood cancer.

Buy this Photo
Southside elementary schoolers wore gold to represent love and compassion.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Southside elementary schoolers wore gold to represent love and compassion.

Buy this Photo
A third grade class posed for a photo in between the balloons columns.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

A third grade class posed for a photo in between the balloons columns.

Buy this Photo
The elementary students celebrate the announcement of who won the weekly mental math problem.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

The elementary students celebrate the announcement of who won the weekly mental math problem.

Buy this Photo
Ms. Manzano and Ms. Sobolewski's kindergarten class poses after winning the weekly mental math problem.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Ms. Manzano and Ms. Sobolewski's kindergarten class poses after winning the weekly mental math problem.

Buy this Photo
Share
Southside Elementary School raised money for the Benjamin Gilkey Fund for Innovation Pediatric Research.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Southside Elementary School was a sea of gold at its Childhood Cancer Awareness pep rally on Friday. Students wore gold shirts, bandanas and beads to represent Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The pep rally was a culmination of the fundraiser for Benjamin Gilkey Fund for Innovation Pediatric Research, which collected change in gold hats throughout the school. In its third year, the fundraiser has expanded from Southside to 23 Sarasota schools and several restaurants and businesses in the area. 

The fundraiser is in honor of Benjamin Gilkey, nicknamed Benji the Brave, who was a third-grade student at Southside when he died from leukemia in 2017. The event also recognizes Avery Rann who died from childhood cancer as a first-grader in 2017.

"When [students] come and ask me questions about Benji, they're not afraid [because] they truly want to know, and I see that empathy building in them," said Laura Gilkey, who launched the fund in her son's honor. "When [Benjamin was sick] his friends wanted nothing more than to make him feel better. So I think [the students] can really put themselves in those kids shoes who lost two kids in the same semester and then try to do something about it."

Southside collected $8,700 from the fundraiser and an additional $2,700 from selling black t-shirts that said, "go bold, go gold" in gold which surrounded a gold ribbon. The proceeds will go to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Institute. Proceeds from the rest of the participating schools are still being counted, according to Gilkey. 

 

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement